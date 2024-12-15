I'm a sleep writer — this is the mattress I'd buy now for better sleep this Christmas
Enjoy luxury comfort this Christmas with ultra-fast shipping and 50% off DreamCloud mattresses
You know the feeling of Christmas morning as a kid? Happiness, excitement, and a zest for life? The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress can't provide exactly that, but with up to 50% off in the DreamCloud mattress sale and a two day shipping period, you can capture something similar this Christmas morning.
The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best mattresses of 2024 and I predict we'll carry on loving it in the New Year. As well as a supportive feel that suits most sleep styles, the DreamCloud comes with some amazing benefits – including super-fast shipping times.
If you're tucked up on the DreamCloud, even the turkey in the oven, the imminent arrival of your guests and the kids begging for gifts might not get you out of bed. Here's why it's my pick of the mattress sales...
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Was from: $1,130
Now from: $419
Saving: up to $1,336 at DreamCloud
Summary: Our sleep team rates the DreamCloud as one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy for a few reasons. First, the lumbar support is great at alleviating back pain. Second, the cashmere-infused cover provides a touch of luxury. And third, while it's best for back and stomach sleepers, after a breaking-in period it provides enough pressure relief for side sleepers. The biggest complaint in our DreamCloud Mattress review is average edge support, but that shouldn't be a deal breaker for most (it might be a problem if you need to push against the mattress to get out of bed). In the evergreen sale, a queen is $665 (was $1,613) and with a two business day shipping period, it should get to you before Santa.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping
Price history: This isn't a special discount from DreamCloud – we've seen the same DreamCloud mattress sale for most of 2024. But it is a special price for a hybrid we rate as the best mattress in a box of the year. And we don't predict the pricing to change much in 2025, so you can shop now confident you're getting a good deal.
Looking for something different? Try this...
Helix Dusk Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.75 $1,099 at Helix
An excellent mattress for stomach sleepers and back sleepers, the Dusk Luxe has a quilted surface that provides fantastic pressure relief across the lower back. The support is also impressive, as we noted in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review. The Dusk Luxe is more expensive than the DreamCloud, but the cradling foams of the Helix mattress add extra comfort for those seeking a touch more softness. A queen is currently $1,899 (was $2,373.35) in the evergreen Helix mattress sale, and you get two free pillows, a 15-year warranty and 100-night trial. Shipping is estimated between three and seven days, so you should get it by Christmas – but it might be tight.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.