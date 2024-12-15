I'm a sleep writer — this is the mattress I'd buy now for better sleep this Christmas

You know the feeling of Christmas morning as a kid? Happiness, excitement, and a zest for life? The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress can't provide exactly that, but with up to 50% off in the DreamCloud mattress sale and a two day shipping period, you can capture something similar this Christmas morning.

The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best mattresses of 2024 and I predict we'll carry on loving it in the New Year. As well as a supportive feel that suits most sleep styles, the DreamCloud comes with some amazing benefits – including super-fast shipping times.

If you're tucked up on the DreamCloud, even the turkey in the oven, the imminent arrival of your guests and the kids begging for gifts might not get you out of bed. Here's why it's my pick of the mattress sales...

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,130

Now from: $419

Saving: up to $1,336 at DreamCloud Summary: Our sleep team rates the DreamCloud as one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy for a few reasons. First, the lumbar support is great at alleviating back pain. Second, the cashmere-infused cover provides a touch of luxury. And third, while it's best for back and stomach sleepers, after a breaking-in period it provides enough pressure relief for side sleepers. The biggest complaint in our DreamCloud Mattress review is average edge support, but that shouldn't be a deal breaker for most (it might be a problem if you need to push against the mattress to get out of bed). In the evergreen sale, a queen is $665 (was $1,613) and with a two business day shipping period, it should get to you before Santa. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: This isn't a special discount from DreamCloud – we've seen the same DreamCloud mattress sale for most of 2024. But it is a special price for a hybrid we rate as the best mattress in a box of the year. And we don't predict the pricing to change much in 2025, so you can shop now confident you're getting a good deal.

Looking for something different? Try this...