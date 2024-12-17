Eight Sleep announces new Sleep Elixir supplement — but not everyone can take it

Eight Sleep has been at the forefront of the smart mattress market, with the Eight Sleep Pod a fresh take on cooler sleep. But now this innovative brand is looking inwards to improve your rest, literally, with the launch of Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir, a new, all-natural sleep supplement.

Crafted from four natural ingredients and developed with the help of sleep doctors (and a massive library of sleep data), the Sleep Elixir has been formulated to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up fresh.

Interested? There's no release day just yet, but you can add your name to the Eight Sleep waitlist for first dibs when the Sleep Elixir is announced. Until then, let's break down just what the Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir is...

What is the Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir?

Eight Sleep is the brand behind the Pod 4, one of the best smart beds and mattresses on the market, and the Sleep Elixir is its latest attempt to shake up the sleep sphere. This supplement has been created using 100% natural ingredients, developed with the help of Eight Sleep's extensive sleep database.

Created alongside Dr. Peter Attia, sleep scientist and longevity expert, the Sleep Elixir began as 12 potential ingredients, which were eventually whittled down to four. The proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients was fine tuned to provide the best performance possible (more on that below).

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

But it doesn't stop there. Eight Sleep intends to continuously "adapt and improve" the Sleep Elixir, based on both field research and data collected from the Eight Sleep Autopilot app. So rather than a static supplement, the Sleep Elixir should keep adjusting, to provide you with good sleep that just gets better.

Eight Sleep recommends taking one to three supplements each night, 60 minutes before going to sleep. Cost data is currently limited, but prices will start from $59 per month.

What is in the Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir?

Eight Sleep started the Sleep Elixir development process with 12 natural ingredients, each thought to assist one of three factors; calmness before bed, ease falling asleep and energy when waking. Those 12 ingredients were gradually reduced to just four, and it's these that make up the Sleep Elixir. These ingredients are:

L. Tryptophan: L. Tryptophan is an amino acid that aids in the the production of serotonin and melatonin, two hormones vital for regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

L. Tryptophan is an amino acid that aids in the the production of serotonin and melatonin, two hormones vital for regulating the sleep-wake cycle. Valerian root: The root of a flowering grass plant, valerian is used to both promote sleep and ease anxiety by supporting the calming effects of GABA receptors in the brain.

The root of a flowering grass plant, valerian is used to both promote sleep and ease anxiety by supporting the calming effects of GABA receptors in the brain. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is a herbal supplement often used as a natural treatment for stress. It's thought to lower the levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with both the fight-or-flight instinct and waking you up in the morning.

Ashwagandha is a herbal supplement often used as a natural treatment for stress. It's thought to lower the levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with both the fight-or-flight instinct and waking you up in the morning. Tart cherry: While tart cherry does contain low levels of natural melatonin, its primary purpose here is encouraging the development of melatonin production within the body.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might notice one common sleep supplement missing from this list: melatonin. Although tart cherry does contain small amounts of natural melatonin, Eight Sleep emphasizes this is otherwise a melatonin-free supplement, Instead, the Sleep Elixir works to boost the natural production of melatonin in the body.

Can everyone use the Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir?

As a natural sleep supplement, the Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir is designed to be largely safe for use. However, if you take any other medication, we recommend speaking to your doctor before using the Sleep Elixir. Other users who should avoid Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir include:

1. Pregnant and breastfeeding women

There's limited research into the effects of ashwagandha on pregnancy (both positive and negative). For that reasons, the NCCIH (National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health) recommends pregnant and breastfeeding people avoid supplements containing ashwagandha.

2. Those with auto-immune diseases

Research suggests ashwagandha can increase activity within the immune system. Those with auto-immune diseases should steer clear of supplements containing ashwagandha until further research is completed.

3. Those without the Eight Sleep Pod

Okay, perhaps you don't have to avoid the Sleep Elixir if you don't have the Eight Sleep Pod, but from the looks of it, you won't be making the most of this supplement. The supplement delivers its best performance when the data is tracked on Eight Sleep's autopilot app, and the Autopilot app works best alongside the Eight Sleep Pod smart mattress cover.

Does the Eight Sleep Sleep Elixir work?

There's no easy solution for getting deep, restorative rest – sleep just isn't that simple. However, the Eight Sleep is crafted using ingredients that are commonly used as natural sleep aids, including tart cherry juice for sleep and tryptophan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight Sleep also has an advantage over many sleep supplements: a vast database of sleep stats that can be used to guide the continued development of the Sleep Elixer. Eight Sleep claims to have used over "600 million hours of sleep data" to direct the creation of Sleep Elixir. That's a lot of shut-eye to monitor.

And the early response seems promising, with users reporting falling asleep 34% faster and feeling 64% better during the day. However, we'll have to wait until Sleep Elixir is on the general market to see how it really performs.

Can't wait? Some other tips and tricks for getting a good night's sleep

If you've added your name to the Sleep Elixir waitlist but you want to see improvements to your rest faster, here are some steps you can take: