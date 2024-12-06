I'm a sleep writer — here are the bedding deals I'd shop before Cyber Week ends

If you want to create a cozy bed to keep you warm this winter, you're in luck as I've found some some great Cyber Week deals on bedding. Right now, you can save 25% on the Leesa Mattress Topper at Leesa, a discount that matches its Black Friday prices and brings a queen to $224 (was $299).

The foundation of any cozy bed is of course the mattress and this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers will help you find your perfect match according to your body type, sleeping position and specific needs. However, if you're not in the market for a new mattress but want to give a cozy upgrade to your sleep space, then getting your hands on the best mattress toppers and bedding deals is a must.

From organic sheets at Avocado to luxury-on-a-budget pillows at Amazon, a lot of of these deals are part of the extended Cyber Monday sales and hence would not go on for long after this weekend. So it’s worth taking advantage of this month's mattress sales before they end. Let’s take a look at what they are…

1. Leesa Mattress Topper: from $199 $149 at Leesa

The Leesa Mattress Topper is actually designed for people in colder climates who need extra warmth, making it perfect for winter. Right now, the topper is 25% off, which is the exact discount we saw on it during Black Friday, taking a queen to $224 (was $299). Extras include a 30-nigth sleep trial and a 1-year warranty.

2. Sateen Organic Cotton Sheets: from $109 from $98 at Avocado

The next layer should definitely be this luxurious silky smooth organic cotton sheets with a sateen weave from Avocado. Crafted from OEKO-TEX certified sateen cotton with a 300 thread count, this sheet set is designed to provide comfy warmth because of its thicker thread quality and loose-knit weave (which makes it heavier and more insulating compared to regular cotton sheets). The sheen and silkiness of these sheet sets available in three chic colors (ivory, white and clay) will only improve with every wash. You can now get this premium sateen cotton sheet set at 10% off from Avocado, reducing the price of a queen from $139 to $125.

3. Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows: from $79.99 from $59.99 at Amazon

These down-alternative pillows suitable for all sleeping styles earned their position in our best pillow guide thanks to it's affordability. You get two pillows providing all benefits like plush softness, ample support for your head, neck and shoulders aligning these with the rest of your body and cozy comfort all at a great price. Our tester noted in her Beckham Hotel Collection Gel pillow review that it provides a 5-star sleeping experience within a budget. It is hypoallergenic and an ideal option for those prone to sleep hot too. A queen pack of pillows is now 25% off on Amazon dropping the MSRP from $79.99 to $59.99.

4. Bedsure Boho Comforter set: from $58.99 from $48.99 at Amazon

What's a cozy bed without the most important piece, the perfect comforter set? This one from Bedsure is as comfy as it looks. It is completely adorned with embroidered tuffs offering a 3D texture, ideal for creating an elegant bedroom aesthetic this holiday season. It is crafted from OEKO-TEX certified materials and is filled with polyester microfibers making it ultra-soft, warm and breathable. The set which includes a comforter and a pillow sham comes in 37 soothing colors. A queen sized set is now 10% off, lowering the price from $60.99 to $54.99.