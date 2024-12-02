I stopped hating my husband at night because of these 3 Cyber Monday deals

I love my husband. That goes without saying. But when I’m lying awake at night listening to the thunderous noise that escapes his half open mouth, an altogether different emotion takes over. A snoring, fidgeting, and overheating partner is a recipe for sleep deprivation. After becoming increasingly desperate (taping tennis balls to his back to stop him from turning over was something I genuinely considered), I proposed a sleep divorce, which meant him sleeping on the sofa and me in our bed.

However, after just one night, I knew sleeping separately wasn’t a long term solution either of us wanted. Instead, I set myself a mission to revamp our bedroom to ensure both of us could enjoy a good night’s sleep. From researching the best mattress for both of our sleep needs to investing in weird and wacky sleep tech (mouth tape and jaw straps, I’m looking at you), we eventually found three products that transformed our sleep. And now, I can officially say I have called off the sleep divorce.

Sharing a bed with someone can be tricky and sleep divorce (sleeping in different beds or different rooms) is becoming increasingly common. But if sharing your bed is important, I’d highly recommend these three sleep products my partner and I now swear by. And, luckily for you, all of them are discounted in today's Cyber Monday mattress deals and Amazon sales.

3 Cyber Monday deals that ended our sleep divorce

1. Nectar Luxe memory foam mattress: from $1,696 $999 at Nectar

After sleeping on a budget spring mattress where one small movement could practically bounce the other person off the bed, we were looking for a bed with excellent motion isolation. When the opportunity came to test the Nectar Luxe, we jumped at the chance. This is one of Nectar’s most premium mattresses and with three layers of high-quality memory foam, standing at 14” tall it definitely feels indulgent. The pressure relief layer means that, as a side sleeper, my body is perfectly cradled and instantly comfortable, which means much less tossing and turning. My partner also finds it more comfortable to sleep on his side, reporting that he never experiences the ‘dead arm’ he used to get with our spring bed, which means less back sleeping and less snoring. This, combined with the impressive motion isolation and robust edge support means that both of us can sleep deeply without disturbing the other. A success! And with it, we were one step closer to calling the sleep divorce off. To find out more about this bed, read our Nectar Luxe mattress review . While this is a premium mattress, the Nectar Cyber Monday sales reduce a queen to $1,149, with Nectar calculating its total value at $3,424 – so it’s a great time to invest. For a budget-friendlier option, I'd recommend the Nectar Classic, which tops our best memory foam mattress guide. Every Nectar mattress comes with industry leading perks like a forever warranty, 365-night sleep trial to see if it’s right for you, and free shipping and returns

2. Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs: $27.95 $22.35 at Amazon

After ruining my ears with cheap foam earplugs to block out the sound of snoring, the next item to invest in was a good pair of earplugs. I went for the Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs, and am happy to report that they are fantastic at blocking out the rattling sound of my husband's snoring. With soft silicone tips, you barely feel them once they’re in, and the simple loop design meant that they stayed in my ears throughout the night rather than falling out like the foam alternatives usually did. They can reduce up to 24dB of noise and this proved enough for me to sleep through my partner’s various noises. The earplugs come with 4 size options, making them suitable for people of all ages and ear shapes, and they’re a super reasonable price for a product that’s made to last 5 years. In the Amazon Cyber Monday sale a pair is now down to $22.35 (was $27.95).