Central sleep apnea (CSA) is a sleep disorder that is less common than obstructive sleep apnea , but it does have some similarities.

In the US, CSA is estimated to affect less than 1% of adults over 40. It’s a sleep disorder that is caused by a brief lack of communication between your brain and the muscles that control your breathing.

CSA is also associated with underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke and primary brain disorders.