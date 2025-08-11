Blowing into a conch could be new, accessible treatment for sleep apnea, says research

The ancient ritual was shown to reduce symptoms of the common sleep disorder

A man wearing a laurel holds a conch shell to his lips and blows into it, practicing the ancient ritual of shankh breathing
An ancient ritual that involves blowing air into a conch shell could be a new method for treating the common sleep condition obstructive sleep apnea, new research has found.

Drawing from the yogic ritual of 'shankh blowing', this method encourages a practitioner to inhale deeply and exhale forcefully into a spiral conch shell.