Blowing into a conch could be new, accessible treatment for sleep apnea, says research
News
By Ruth Jones published
The ancient ritual was shown to reduce symptoms of the common sleep disorder
An ancient ritual that involves blowing air into a conch shell could be a new method for treating the common sleep condition obstructive sleep apnea, new research has found.
Drawing from the yogic ritual of 'shankh blowing', this method encourages a practitioner to inhale deeply and exhale forcefully into a spiral conch shell.