Huge Purple mattress sale takes up to $800 off select bundles — here's how to get it

Purple makes some of the best beds on the market. If you're looking to buy a bed featured in our best mattress in a box guide, you're in luck. Purple is offering an exclusive coupon that puts some serious cash back in your wallet.

For a limited time, customers can get up to $800 off Purple mattress and base bundles via our Purple promo code. (It's the top offer on the page). That's one of the best Purple Mattress deals we've seen. The coupon can be used on any bed/base combination.

Purple mattress bundles: up to $800 off @ Purple

Purple is taking up to $800 off mattress and base bundles via our exclusive coupon code. The sale includes mattresses in Purple's Essential, Restore, and Rejuvenate line. To get this coupon, check out our Purple promo code page. It's the top offer on the page.

Purple mattresses are known for their unique "Purple grid" layer, which is created from Purple's patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer foam. The grid is a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel-like material that adapts and flexes underneath your body. It's designed to provide pressure-relief and support right where you need it. It also provides extra airflow, which means you'll sleep cool every night.

In real world talk, that means you'll feel like you're floating on tiny pockets of air when laying down on a Purple mattress. That said, the bed still offers full-body support no matter which sleeping position you assume. For more deals, check out our guide to the best mattress sales this week.