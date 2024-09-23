How to choose the right mattress for lower back pain, according to a chiropractor

If you experience lower back pain, choosing the right mattress to support your lumbar region is critically important. The right mattress can help us wake up pain free, but how do you know what’s the best type to choose?

Many of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers share features that will help to alleviate lower back pain, with contouring fabrics and pressure relief built in. But some mattresses are better suited than others to helping with lower back pain.

With the help of Dr Ben Carvosso , owner of MP Nutrition, a chiropractor, and host of RPPFMs Health Matters, we look at what makes a mattress well-suited for those with back pain. Read on to find out more…

What type of mattress is recommended for lower back pain?

As with most things mattress related, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach here, as Dr Carvosso explains. “We’ve seen more and more clients suffering from lower back pain. There can be so many contributing factors but getting a good night’s rest on the right mattress often goes a long way to easing the pain.”

“Simply put, there is no one best type of mattress for lower back pain, just the best one for you. You need to opt for the highest quality within your budget. Hybrid mattresses are durable and broadly are a good fit for those with lower back pain. They have the support and potentially the right contouring and cushioning for most body types and sleep postures.”

The vast majority of our best mattresses for back pain picks are hybrids, with the combination of coils and foams providing enough support for spinal alignment – crucial to avoiding back pain. However, some firmer all-foam options can offer just as much and sometimes even more support, so it’s important to weigh up more features than just the material.

What mattress materials are best for lower back pain?

Continuing with the hybrid theme, Dr Carvosso recommends the following for lower back pain, “A hybrid pocket spring mattress with either a memory foam or gel layer is best. The memory foam provides more or less perfect contouring, but for those wanting a cooler night’s rest gel is an excellent alternative.”

Individually pocketed springs naturally provide plenty of support, with many manufacturers choosing to ‘zone’ springs, so that you’ll have even more support around the lumbar region. Memory foam provides cushioning on top of the springs to prevent any pressure building up, whilst also contouring gently to support the natural alignment of the spine.

It’s also important to choose a mattress that doesn’t make you overheat – if you’re too hot at night you’ll toss and turn, which can aggravate aches and pains. Hybrid mattresses are naturally more breathable but, if you’re a very hot sleeper, you’ll probably be better off investing in one of our picks from our best cooling mattress guide.

What mattresses should you avoid if you have lower back pain?

Soft mattresses that are lacking in support will generally exacerbate lower back pain. This is because most sleepers will sink too far into these beds, causing the hips to sink out of alignment which, in turn, will cause more lower back pain.

However, soft mattresses do have their place, as Dr Carvosso explains, “Typically, avoid soft mattresses, they don’t offer the level of support needed. That said if you are a very lightweight sleeper, you may be the exception. Those with small frames and are lightweight benefit from the cushioning of a softer mattress. A medium or firm wouldn’t have enough “give”.”

Softer mattresses can also be particularly suitable for lightweight side sleepers, who will benefit from more cushioning around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. Our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers contains choices to suit all body weights.

Are firm or soft mattresses best for lower back pain?

“Here I’d say neither”, says Dr Carvosso. “You want to aim for a medium to medium firm mattress. The firm options may not give the contouring you need to achieve the correct spinal alignment. I’d steer away from a firm mattress unless you are heavy. "

We would also recommend looking for a mattress with good lumbar support to help maintain neutral spinal alignment. A mattress with enhanced lumbar support helps to maintain the natural curve of your back, filling in the gap between your lower back and the surface, and helping to prevent lower back pain.

Mattresses with targeted lumbar support, such as reinforced springs, a strip of foam and / or specialised quilting in the centre third of the mattress can provide the extra support just where it’s needed.