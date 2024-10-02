Don’t miss this! The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress just dropped to its lowest price
There’s $700 worth of savings on the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate in today's epic fall mattress sale
Luxury mattress brand Stearns & Foster has launched a new fall sale where you can save $400 on the Lux Estate and get $299 of free bedding at Stearns & Foster. This discount means you can buy a queen size Lux Estate for $2,599 (was $2,999). To sweeten the deal even further, you’ll also get free White Glove Delivery and old mattress removal.
The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is an upgraded version of the Lux, offering advanced cooling and pressure relief. These two features alone would make it a good choice for sleepers seeking relief from aches and pains and from overheating. It has a similar feel to the Saatva Classic which is the top recommendation in our guide to the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers.
While the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate sits firmly in the luxury category, this new deal matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked from the brand. Do we expect prices to fall any further when this year's best Black Friday mattress deals arrive in November? We wouldn’t bank on it.
Stearns & Foster Lux Estate
Was: from $2,899
Now: from $2,499 Saving: $400 plus up to $299 of bedding at Stearns & Foster
Summary: Like the best luxury mattresses we've tested, the
the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate balances luxurious features with outstanding comfort and support. It's the upgraded version of the Stearns & Foster Estate (you can read our Stearns & Foster mattress review for our full testing data), and offers enhanced cooling and pressure relief. There's a breathable quilted Tencel cover, designed to wick away moisture, and a thicker Tempur-Indulge memory foam layer for body contouring. The ventilated coil system underpins the bed's support while also providing reliable temperature regulation - this is great news for hot sleepers. You also have the option to upgrade to a soft, medium or firm pillow top, which will appeal to those who appreciate customizable firmness options. The Lux Estate is a premium mattress, but if you're a hot sleeper who's seeking superior pressure relief from one of this year's best hybrid mattresses, we think it's worth the investment.
Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal
Price history: Stearns & Foster usually reserve the biggest discounts for major holidays. However, this $400 off saving plus up to $299 worth of bedding accessories is one of the strongest sales we’ve seen from the luxury brand. This fall sale means you can buy queen mattress for $2,599 (was $2,999). That saving rises to $800 when buying a split king, Cal king or split Cal king, but you won’t get the free bedding bundle. If you’ve had your eye on the Lux Estate and have been waiting for the best time to buy — this is it.
Want something more affordable? Try this instead...
Stearns & Foster Estate: Was from $2,499 $2,299 at Stearns & Foster
Save $200 when you buy the Stearns & Foster Estate, the brand's most best-selling hybrid mattress. Plus, you'll get the free bedding bundle, plus free white glove delivery and old mattress removal and a 90 night sleep trial. Right now, a queen is $2,399 (was $2,599). Choose between a soft, medium or firm, as well as the option to choose between a soft or firm pillow top cover. You'll get the same Tempur memory foam layer (albeit a little less of it) for pressure relief.
