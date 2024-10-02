Don’t miss this! The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress just dropped to its lowest price

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate

Was: from $2,899

Now: from $2,499 Saving: $400 plus up to $299 of bedding at Stearns & Foster

Summary: Like the best luxury mattresses we've tested, the

the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate balances luxurious features with outstanding comfort and support. It's the upgraded version of the Stearns & Foster Estate (you can read our Stearns & Foster mattress review for our full testing data), and offers enhanced cooling and pressure relief. There's a breathable quilted Tencel cover, designed to wick away moisture, and a thicker Tempur-Indulge memory foam layer for body contouring. The ventilated coil system underpins the bed's support while also providing reliable temperature regulation - this is great news for hot sleepers. You also have the option to upgrade to a soft, medium or firm pillow top, which will appeal to those who appreciate customizable firmness options. The Lux Estate is a premium mattress, but if you're a hot sleeper who's seeking superior pressure relief from one of this year's best hybrid mattresses, we think it's worth the investment.

Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal

Price history: Stearns & Foster usually reserve the biggest discounts for major holidays. However, this $400 off saving plus up to $299 worth of bedding accessories is one of the strongest sales we’ve seen from the luxury brand. This fall sale means you can buy queen mattress for $2,599 (was $2,999). That saving rises to $800 when buying a split king, Cal king or split Cal king, but you won’t get the free bedding bundle. If you’ve had your eye on the Lux Estate and have been waiting for the best time to buy — this is it.