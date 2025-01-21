Act fast! Casper's adjustable bed bundles are 25% off for a limited time

Are you ready to overhaul your sleep setup? You're in luck because right now, adjustable bed bundles are 25% off at Casper, resulting in up to $2,276 in total savings. Prices start at $1,487.25 for a twin XL, the smallest size on offer. All bundles come with an adjustable bed base, a mattress, and a mattress protector — along with a 10-year warranty for the bed and the mattress.

Adjustable beds are great for reading, watching TV, or working in bed (something we — ahem —never do at Tom's Guide). They pair well with the best mattresses, allowing you to raise the head and feet to reduce snoring and ease pain. Some even offer advanced features such as zero gravity, adjustable lumbar support, and targeted massage.

Casper's adjustable beds are already 10% off, but you'll unlock bigger savings when you add the best Casper mattress for your needs and budget. No need to wait for the Presidents' Day mattress sales if you're itching to revamp your bedroom — here are the best adjustable bed bundle deals from Casper available now...

1. Casper Adjustable Bundle: was from $1,983 now from $1,487.25 at Casper

This is the cheapest adjustable bed bundle available from Casper right now. It includes your choice of a Casper One memory foam mattress or Casper Dream Hybrid mattress, an adjustable base, and a waterproof mattress protector. The Casper Adjustable Base features zero gravity and adjustable legs to help it fit most frames. The Casper One mattress is the updated version of the Casper Original and has a medium-firm feel. A queen-size Casper One adjustable bed bundle costs $1,797.25 (was $2,383), saving you $595.75 when purchased together. Upgrade to the balanced feel of the Casper Dream Hybrid and the cost jumps to $2,459.25 for a queen (was $3,279), which saves you $819.75.

2. Casper Adjustable Pro Bundle: was from $3,309 now from $2,481.75

The next step up in the Casper bundle offerings includes the Casper Adjustable Pro Bed Base, which adds an adjustable lumbar plus a relaxing massage function to gently lull you to sleep at the end of a long day. Pair this base with either the Casper Dream Hybrid or the Casper Snow Hybrid — a cooling mattress with conforming memory foam top layers. A queen-size Casper Adjustable Pro Bundle is on sale for $2,901.75 with a Dream Hybrid (was $3,869) or $3,351,75 with the Snow Hybrid (was $4,469). Keep in mind that the Snow Hybrid here is an updated version of the Casper Snow Mattress we originally reviewed in 2023.

3. Casper Adjustable Max Bundle: was from $4,734 now from $3,550.50 at Casper

For ultimate comfort and support, look no further than the Casper Adjustable Max bundle. The Adjustable Base Max comes with all the features of Casper's other bases, plus a more advanced massage function with three intensities and adaptive under-bed lighting. Add either a Casper Dream Max or Casper Snow Max, which are the brand's premium hybrids. Both are great picks for side sleepers but go with the Snow Max if overheating keeps you up at night. A queen Adjustable Max Bundle with the Casper Snow Max costs $4,759 (was $6,344), while the Adjustable Max Bundle with the Casper Dream Max is $4,308 (was $5,744). Those are hefty prices but you're also saving as much as $1,595 on the best sleep experience Casper offers.

Are all mattresses compatible with adjustable beds?

Not every mattress can be used with an adjustable bed because the mattress could be too thick, too firm, or use the wrong type of coils. The benefit of purchasing an adjustable bed bundle from Casper — aside from saving money, of course — is guaranteed compatibility as Casper's beds are designed to suit its mattresses.