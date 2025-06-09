I'm a personal trainer — these 4 shoulder press variations are my secret to sculpted arms

As a personal trainer and fitness journalist, I am often asked about the best way to build muscle in the arms, particularly the upper arms and shoulders. My answer? If you’re not already, it’s time to introduce the shoulder press to your workout routine. This move doesn’t just work your shoulders, but also several other muscles in your upper body.

Plus, you don’t need to stick to the traditional shoulder press alone. To mix things up, I’ve pulled together four different types of shoulder press that will help build muscle in your upper body.

The benefits of the shoulder press

As I’ve mentioned, a big positive of the shoulder press is that it helps to strengthen your upper body, particularly your arms. You’ll be targeting the deltoid muscles in your shoulders, your biceps and triceps (down the back of your upper arm), and your chest. Even your core will get a workout as it works to keep you stable as you press weights up above you.

But why is this upper body strength so important? Strong arms make everyday movements and tasks so much easier, whether you’re carrying the shopping, lifting luggage, or even opening a jam jar.

Plus, muscle is also needed to protect your bones and joints. The Royal Osteoporosis Society states that when your muscles pull on your bones, it gives them work to do, so your bones respond by renewing themselves, maintaining or improving their strength. As your muscles become stronger, they will pull more effectively. This means your bones are more likely to get stronger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A study in the journal Endocrinology and Metabolism even found that postmenopausal women who performed resistance-based exercise two to three times a week for one year had an increase in bone mineral density.

Oh, and let’s not forget that strong arms look good too! I’ve had clients tell me that they want to get ‘toned’, but are scared of lifting weights. I’m here to tell you that to get toned, you need muscle, and lifting challenging weights is one of the best ways to do this.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to do a shoulder press

All you'll need for the shoulder press is a set of weights. Check out the best adjustable dumbbells for training at home here.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To do a standing dumbbell shoulder press, start by holding a dumbbell in each hand, at shoulder height. Your palms should face forward.

Next, press your dumbbells overhead, avoiding bending the knees so that it's just your arms doing the work. Then, slowly lower your weights back down.

That’s one rep.

The 4 types of shoulder press to try

Now you’ve mastered the regular shoulder press, add these four to your repertoire.

1. Single-leg standing press

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Ready to test your balance and work your core even harder? This move needs to be your go-to. You might find that you need to go a little lighter on your weights for this shoulder press, but make sure it still challenges you.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your right knee to hip height. Then, lift your arms up so there is a 90-degree angle in your elbow. Your palms should face each other, and your elbows should be in line with your shoulders.

As you exhale, press the dumbbells straight up overhead. Your upper arms should end up next to your ears, and your right knee should still be off the ground.

Now, inhale, and lower your dumbbells back to your starting position.

Aim for six reps on each leg.

2. Arnold Press

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Supposedly named after bodybuilder Aarnold Schwarzenegger, this move targets every muscle in your shoulders thanks to the rotation.

Start by standing upright with a dumbbell in each hand. Bend at your elbows and lift your dumbbells up so they’re touching each other, end to end, in front of your face. Your palms should face towards you.

Next, exhale and as you slowly start to press the dumbbells up overhead, rotate your arms so your elbows come out to either side and your palms end up facing forward.

Press the dumbbells all the way up, then as you lower them down, rotate your elbows back inwards so your dumbbells are facing you again. That’s one rep.

Aim for 8 to 10 reps.

3. Thruster

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Build your arms and your lower body, by incorporating a squat and press together. The momentum from the squat will help you to power your dumbbells up overhead so you’ll also get your heart rate up

Start by standing upright, with a dumbbell in each hand, resting on each shoulder. Palms should face inwards towards each other.

Then, squat down, pushing your hips back and bending your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Next, as you come to standing, press your dumbbells up overhead with power. Pause, then lower your dumbbells back to shoulder height and repeat the move.

Aim for 8 to 10 reps.

4. Floor-seated shoulder press

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

A personal favourite, I find this really challenges my entire core and makes my shoulders and biceps work harder.

Sit on the ground with your legs out in front of you. Straighten them, or bend at the knee and keep your feet flat on the floor.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and much like the single-leg standing press, lift your arms so they’re roughly at a 90-degree angle, with your palms facing inwards, and the dumbbells close to your face.

Then, press the dumbbells up overhead.

Inhale and slowly lower the dumbbells back down to your starting position. Try to avoid leaning back as you press and instead, keep your torso upright.

Aim for 8 to 10 reps.