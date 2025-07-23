Forget the sauna — soaking in a hot tub could be better for your health, says new study

Sauna sessions aren’t just for elite athletes anymore. Thanks in part to the rise of cold and heat therapy, saunas have become a staple at boutique recovery studios and even backyard setups.

I tried the trend myself with a dip in the cold Atlantic Ocean followed by a sauna, and felt it boosted my exercise recovery. But new research from the University of Oregon suggests that the humble hot tub might actually be doing more heavy lifting than we realized.

The researchers found that hot tubs may deliver more powerful boosts to blood flow, immune response, and overall cardiovascular health than either traditional or infrared saunas.

In the study, soaking in hot water was shown to raise core body temperature more effectively than sitting in dry or infrared heat, triggering stronger physiological responses across the board.

Jessica Atencio, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the lab of Christopher Minson at the University of Oregon, explained the findings: “We saw that hot water immersion was the most impactful in increasing core body temperature, which is the main stimulus for these subsequent responses. Increasing body temperature causes an increase in blood flow, and just the force of blood moving across your vessels is beneficial for your vascular health.”

The study, published in the American Journal of Physiology, monitored everything from heart rate to immune cell levels in 20 healthy young adults after each type of heat therapy. Only hot tubs triggered a measurable immune response.

So what does this mean for those of us without a hot tub or sauna at home?

Could a steamy bath do the trick?

According to the study, the key is how effectively your body heats up and stays hot. The more submerged you are, the better. While a full-body soak in a hot bath might not offer the same consistent temperature or immersion as a hot tub, it’s still a step in the right direction.

That said, don’t throw out your best running shoes. The researchers point out that while heat therapy has benefits, especially for people who can’t or won’t exercise, it works best alongside regular movement.

