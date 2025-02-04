No gym? No problem. Trainer shares her secret to building muscles in your back and biceps

Nothing beats the post-workout pump after training your back and biceps. And you don’t need a gym full of machines to achieve it, just a set of dumbbells will do the trick.

The 35-minute routine comes from trainer Mildred Sam-Otuh's YouTube channel. Having worked as a night shift nurse for six years, Sam-Otuh knows “time can be of the essence” and that not everyone has gym access or funds for coaching. As she explains in her YouTube bio, she created her platform to offer “different options and ideas when it comes to your fitness goals.”



One pair of dumbbells will do just fine, but having both a lighter and a heavier pair can be useful, with lighter weights for exercises like bicep curls and heavier ones for moves targeting the back. If you're planning to make home workouts a regular habit and enjoy using weights, it's worth looking into investing in a set of the best adjustable dumbbells.

They take up less space than a full rack and let you easily switch weights as needed.

Watch Mildred Sam-Otuh's back and biceps dumbbell workout

35 Minute Back and Biceps | At Home Workout | DBs Only | With Repeat - YouTube Watch On

I love that trainer Sam-Otuh has included a warm-up in this routine. It’s easy to jump straight into a workout without warming up, only to pay the price with stiff muscles, reduced performance, and or injury. This is especially common when working out at home, where it's more tempting to skip a warm-up and jump straight into things.

In addition to this, upper-body workouts might not seem like they require much prep, but trust me, you’ll feel the difference. You'll get the most out of this warmup if you have one of the best resistance bands (one of the longer ones) to work with. Alternatively, you can just skip to the moves she does on the mat and spend longer on these ones.

Once the warm-up is done, you're ready to dive into the main event: 30 minutes of back and biceps work. One of the best things about this style of workout is that you can set up the video on your phone or TV and follow along with Sam-Otuh, just like you would in an in-person class.

The structure is simple: spend 40 seconds on each exercise, take a 20-second rest, and repeat until the session is complete. During the short breaks, take a breather, sip some water, and keep an eye on the screen where you’ll get a sneak preview of the next move.

Sam-Otuh reassures that if you need an extra rest, take it. If you're worried about falling behind, just pause the video until you're ready to go again. That’s the beauty of following an online workout at home, you can do it at your own pace, without any added pressure.

The main thing trainer Sam-Otuh wants you to focus on in this routine is performing each exercise with slow, controlled movement.

This not only helps perfect your form but also increases time under tension, which refers to the amount of time your muscles stay engaged during each rep. The longer your muscles work, the greater the challenge, helping you build strength, endurance, and muscle definition.