I'm a personal trainer — all you need is 10 minutes to strengthen your arms with this workout

According to the CDC , adults should include two days of muscle-strengthening activities in their weekly routines. A busy schedule may prevent you from hitting the gym for hours at a time, but fortunately, you can strengthen your arms and build upper body muscle in as little as ten minutes.

Compound exercises are a great way to get the most out of a short workout window. These movements target multiple muscle groups at once, training your body efficiently and functionally.

If you’ve got limited time to fit in an arm workout, try this quick routine that hits all the major muscles of your upper body. You’ll need a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells and a yoga mat .

What is the 10-minute arm workout?

If you’re new to exercise, consider meeting with a personal trainer to ensure proper form. The moves below should be doable even if you’re a beginner, but getting a few pointers from a pro can make a big difference.

You’ll want to perform each of the exercises below for 10-12 repetitions, completing three sets of the full circuit. For exercises that require dumbbells, select a weight that allows you to achieve 12 repetitions at most before needing a break. If you can do more than 12 reps, choose a heavier weight. If you can’t make it to 10 reps without resting, choose a lighter weight. You may need to select different weights for different exercises.

Take 30-45 second rests between each exercise, and 60 seconds at the end of each set.

The exercises are:

1. Push up

How to do a Push-Up | Proper Form & Technique | NASM - YouTube Watch On

Come to all fours on the mat.

Step your feet behind you about hip width apart.

Engage your core and maintain neutral spine alignment. Don’t allow your lower back to arch excessively.

Bend your elbows and slowly lower yourself to the floor.

Keep your body parallel to the floor – don’t allow the hips to drop before the chest.

Push yourself back up to the starting position. Don’t allow the chest to rise before the hips.

Continue for the desired number of repetitions.

To modify the push-up, lower your knees to the mat and perform the exercise as written.

2. Prone row to tricep extension

How to do a Single Arm Row to Tricep Extension | Micha Kelly - YouTube Watch On

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your right hand.

Hinge at your hips and lean forward, keeping your core engaged and your spine neutral.

Elongate your right arm, allowing the weight to drop towards the floor.

Squeeze your shoulder blades and lift the weight to your rib cage.

Squeeze your tricep and extend the weight behind you, elongating your right arm.

Bend your elbow and bring the weight back to your rib cage.

Lower the weight towards the floor with control.

Continue for the desired number of repetitions, then repeat on the other side.

If you have lower back issues, brace yourself on a stable surface like a weight bench. You can also stand in a split stance and rest your non-working arm on your front leg.

3. Bicep curl to overhead press

How To Dumbbell Curl and Press - YouTube Watch On

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Engage your core and keep your spine neutral.

Bend your elbows and curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders.

Elongate your arms and press the dumbbells towards the ceiling.

Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders with control.

Slowly lower the dumbbells to the starting position.

Continue for the desired number of repetitions.

4. Lateral raise

How to do a Dumbbell Lateral Raise - YouTube Watch On

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Engage your core and keep your spine neutral.

With a slight bend in your elbow, raise the dumbbells to shoulder height.

Lower to the starting position with control.

Continue for the desired number of repetitions.

What are the benefits of this 10-minute arm workout?

All of the exercises in this routine work more than one muscle at a time. This not only streamlines your workout but also enhances coordination, promotes hypertrophy (or muscle growth), and improves stability.

You’ll target the pectoralis major and minor, triceps, anterior and mid deltoids, upper, mid, and lower trapezius, rhomboids, biceps, and latissimus dorsi in this 10-minute arm workout.