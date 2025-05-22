Forget push-ups — this 7-move dumbbell workout sculpts your arms and abs in just 20 minutes

If you’re looking for a time-effective way to get stronger and fitter, then circuit training using dumbbells is a great way to go about it.

This quick workout from fitness trainer Kat Boley is a great example of why. It uses three circuits of seven combination moves to train the whole upper body in just 20 minutes, with a focus on your abs and arms.

Adding this to your weekly routine will quickly lead to a stronger and more sculpted upper body, as long as you're backing up your efforts with a healthy lifestyle in general.

All you need for the workout is a set of dumbbells — I’d opt for light ones as you’re mainly doing arm and shoulder exercises, or a set of the best adjustable dumbbells would be ideal.

You can do the workout at the gym or home if you have weights handy and it’s suitable for all fitness levels, but if you are a beginner, you might need to reduce the reps for some moves, or drop the dumbbells for them.

Watch Kat Boley’s 20-minute abs and arms workout

A post shared by Kat Boley | Home Workouts for Women (@katb_fit) A photo posted by on

You can see the moves in the workout in Boley’s Instagram post, and she demonstrates each of them in turn, so it’s worth watching to get a clear idea of what’s to come before you start.

You do 10 reps for the first six moves in the workout, then do eight reps on each side for the final move.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In total, you do three circuits of the seven exercises, which should take around 20 minutes depending on how much rest time you need — stop for a break as and when you need it, but try to complete the sets of each move without pausing for too long.

Here are the seven moves you’ll be doing:

Upright row to bicep curl — 10 reps

— 10 reps Standing knee to dumbbell crunch (left side) — 10 reps

— 10 reps Seated Arnold press — 10 reps

— 10 reps Standing knee to dumbbell crunch (right side) — 10 reps

— 10 reps Wide supinated front arm raises — 10 reps

— 10 reps Alternating side elbow plank with hip dip — 10 reps total

— 10 reps total Single-leg V-up with single dumbbell press — 8 reps each side

I’ve done several of Boley’s workouts in the past, and one thing I always like about them is the use of combination moves, like the upright row to bicep curl.

These combo moves allow you to work more muscle groups in one exercise, and always feel like a time-effective way to train.

While this workout is primarily focused on building upper-body strength, if you limit the rest you take during the session, it will also get your heart pumping and increase your cardiovascular fitness.

Once you’re comfortable with the session, you can progress it by using heavier weights, doing more reps, or even simply by trying to do the whole thing without taking any rest breaks at all.

If you love the session and want to do another like it, try this 20-minute dumbbell abs and arms workout, while if you want to train the whole body in 20 minutes, this 16-move dumbbell circuit is worth giving a go.