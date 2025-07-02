Ditch pull-ups — try this 20-minute dumbbell workout instead to strengthen and sculpt your back and biceps

The mighty pull-up is known for being a great upper-body move that hits both the back and biceps; however, not everyone feels confident on a pull-up bar or enjoys the movement. But what if I told you that you could tap into building a stronger upper body with just a pair of dumbbells and four moves?

If you’re working out at home, you might want to consider investing in a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells first. These space-saving weights give you lots of weight options in one set, and make it easy to switch between heavier rows and lighter curls.

When choosing dumbbells for this workout, start with a weight that feels challenging by the last few reps but still lets you keep good form. If you’re unsure, start lighter and focus on perfecting your form before increasing the load.

Trainer Britany Williams has this routine packaged and ready for you to use. Williams' combinations of weights and moves are a simple but powerful way to strengthen your back and biceps from multiple angles.

Her 20-minute routine helps you build muscle, improve your posture, and feel stronger with every pull and curl, all without needing to hang from a bar.

SKOK Adjustable Dumbbells Set: was $199 now $159 at Amazon The SKOK adjustable dumbbells let you switch from 5lb to 25lb with a secure lock and non-slip handle, so you can safely train different muscle groups without cluttering your space.

Watch Britany Williams' 4-Move Back and Biceps Routine

You can watch all four exercises demonstrated by Williams above, which should help you nail the correct form for each one. Just don’t get too comfortable after finishing one round because the goal is to complete three in total.

The good news is that there are rest breaks built in, so you’ll work on each move for 40 seconds and then rest for 15 seconds before moving on.

What are the benefits of adding weights to interval training?

If you’re familiar with High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), this dumbbell circuit from coach Williams is essentially HIIT with a strength twist. Adding dumbbells into the mix helps raise your heart rate and increase fat burn, while building muscle and improving your endurance. This style is sometimes called metabolic resistance training, and it’s a great way to train efficiently.

It’s also a great way to break through a plateau in your fitness. Pairing together resistance moves with intervals challenges your body in new ways, so your muscles and metabolism keep adapting and improving over time. This can help you see steady progress in both strength and overall fitness.

This style of training also keeps your joints and muscles healthy. Strength-building moves done with proper form can help protect your joints by strengthening the muscles that support them. So instead of endless high-impact cardio, you’re balancing that with moves that build stability and reduce the risk of injury.