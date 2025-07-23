Hoka's secret summer sale has deals from $44 — and these are the 5 discounted sneakers I'm adding to my cart

The Hoka summer sale just got interesting. We've been highlighting some of our favorite Hoka deals all month long, but as of today a handful of Hoka sneakers are receiving an extra 20% off discount in-cart.

The Hoka Last Chance Summer sale has select styles on sale from $52. Remember, you'll need to add these sneakers to your cart to see the final price. These are some of the lowest sneaker prices I've seen all year from Hoka. It's worth noting that sizes and colors are limited, but I've seen more than a handful of deals with multiple size options.

So if you're looking for a new pair of sneakers for back to school, this is one sale you don't want to miss.

Best Hoka deals

Hoka Ora Recovery Mule (Unisex): was $80 now $44 at HOKA US They may look a tad alien-like, but these recovery shoes can help ventilate your feet and recover them for your next hike or run. They feature a cushioned EVA midsole and breathable vents. They're available in a variety of colors, although the Cosmic Pearl color (pictured) is the only one on sale.