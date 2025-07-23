Hoka's secret summer sale has deals from $44 — and these are the 5 discounted sneakers I'm adding to my cart
Score these secret deals before they're gone
The Hoka summer sale just got interesting. We've been highlighting some of our favorite Hoka deals all month long, but as of today a handful of Hoka sneakers are receiving an extra 20% off discount in-cart.
The Hoka Last Chance Summer sale has select styles on sale from $52. Remember, you'll need to add these sneakers to your cart to see the final price. These are some of the lowest sneaker prices I've seen all year from Hoka. It's worth noting that sizes and colors are limited, but I've seen more than a handful of deals with multiple size options.
So if you're looking for a new pair of sneakers for back to school, this is one sale you don't want to miss.
Quick Links
- shop all Hoka Last Chance deals
- Hoka Ora Recovery Mule: was $80 now $44
- Hoka Crescendo XC: was $90 now $55
- Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $78
- Hoka Arahi 7: was $145 now $79
- Hoka Tor Summit: was $210 now $134
Best Hoka deals
They may look a tad alien-like, but these recovery shoes can help ventilate your feet and recover them for your next hike or run. They feature a cushioned EVA midsole and breathable vents. They're available in a variety of colors, although the Cosmic Pearl color (pictured) is the only one on sale.
If you're looking to compete on the track, this entry-level spike will help you get faster. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races. The men's version of the shoe is also on sale.
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable. The men's version of the shoe is still available in a few sizes.
The Hoka Tor Summit is an Alpine-inspired shoe that pays homage to the classic hiker. Rooted in Hoka's signature cushioning, it. features luxe nubuck leather, a rubber mudguard, zig-zag stitching, and metal eyelet hardware. It also has a Vibram Megagrip outsole to keep you from sliding around.
