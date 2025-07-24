I've run more than 1,700 miles this year — and these are the running shoes I’ve enjoyed most

I test the best running shoes for a living and as a big runner, it’s a pretty sweet gig. I’m almost always training for a marathon — I’ve run two in 2025 and my next one is in September — and trying out the latest shoes makes the sport even more fun.

Most of the time I’m trying out a new shoe to review when I run, but I sometimes get the chance to go back to my favorites in between testing, and when I do the first shoe I reach for is the Adidas Adizero Evo SL.

I’d run 50 miles in the Evo SL when I gave it a glowing review in January, and since then I’ve done another 50 miles in the shoe, using it for all kinds of training runs from relaxed easy runs to track workouts.

Adidas Adizero Evo SL: $150 at Adidas US Of the many pairs of shoes I’ve tested this year the Adidas Adizero Evo SL is the one that has impressed me most as a comfortable, fun and fast daily trainer. It does every kind of run well, and it’s pretty good value too, given the rocketing prices of running shoes these days.

My love for the Evo SL starts with the fact it’s a pretty simple shoe. It’s very light at 7.9oz in my US men’s size 9.5, has a minimal but comfortable upper and a pretty good outsole, and a generous stack of springy foam in between.

It doesn’t have a carbon or nylon plate and isn’t as toweringly high as many running shoes these days — the stack height of 39mm at the heel and 33mm at the forefoot is certainly tall enough to provide a lot of comfort and protection, but the Evo SL feels nimble and small on the foot.

Central to its success is the Lightstrike Pro foam in the midsole, which is a little firmer and more durable than the version of the foam used in the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 racing shoe, but still delivers a springy and fun ride.

Coupled with the sharp forefoot rocker on the Evo SL, the ride is certainly fast and bouncy enough for hard workouts and races, but you can also throttle back and enjoy very easy runs in the shoe in comfort.

The Evo SL delivers the kind of versatility you usually only get from the best plated super-trainers, like the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 or Hoka Mach X2, but at a lower price and in a more comfortable shoe, because the lack of a plate makes the Evo SL more flexible.

When looking back over my training diary for the runs I’ve done in the Evo SL it really has done a bit of everything, including 400m reps at the track and tempo runs on double workout days as well as 40min recovery runs.

It’s held up to 100 miles of running well, with no durability concerns yet. Given that this is a light weight shoe without a full outsole, I wouldn’t expect wonders in terms of overall durability, but I do expect to get a few hundred more miles out of it.

No running shoe is completely perfect, and the main drawback of the Adidas Evo SL is its mild instability. It’s fairly narrow and has a cut out on the medial side and the midsole foam is quite soft, so those who overpronate will probably do better with a wider, more stable option like the New Balance Rebel v5.

If that's not a problem, I highly recommend checking the Evo Sl out if you need a new running shoe. I’ve recommended the Evo SL to many friends and members of my running club this year, and will continue to do so in the coming months, especially if its start cropping up in sales come Black Friday.

