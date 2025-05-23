I did these 3 dumbbell exercises for summer-worthy arms — no gym required

What if just three exercises could help sculpt stronger, more defined arms in time for the summer? Good news — they can.

Well-defined arms can boost your confidence in the warmer months, but if your upper body isn’t quite there yet, don’t worry. Personal Trainer Dr. Robin Barrett from the Ladder workout app has designed a quick routine that delivers visible results in just five minutes a day.

This five-minute workout uses compound movements to engage multiple upper-body muscles simultaneously, targeting the biceps, triceps, shoulders, and upper back. No gym? No problem — all you need is a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells so you can scale the weight as you go.

“Dumbbells are a great way to challenge yourself with limited kit,” says Dr. Robin. “They require you to stabilize the load and control the movement path, which makes the workout more effective. Plus, you can do a huge variety of exercises with them, which keeps things fun and helps you stay consistent — and that’s how you get results.”

What is the workout?

“This workout uses compound exercises that hit multiple muscle groups and push the upper body to total fatigue,” says Dr. Robin . “You’ll burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time.”

Use it on its own or pair it with other strength routines for a well-rounded program.

Perform one set of each exercise for 12–15 reps, back to back, with minimal rest between moves. Repeat the circuit three times. If you’ve got more time or energy, go for an extra round (or two)

1. Palms-up lateral raise

Reps: 12–15

Why: This variation of the lateral raise rotates the wrists so your palms face up, increasing activation in the middle deltoids while also challenging grip and shoulder stability. It’s a subtle shift that delivers a serious burn.

How:

Kneel with your legs slightly wider than hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Extend your arms by your sides with a slight bend in your elbows.

Rotate your wrists so your palms face upward.

Raise your arms out to shoulder height.

Lower slowly and with control to return to the starting position.

2. Alternating front raise

Reps: 12–15 each side

Why: This move targets the front of the shoulders (anterior deltoids) while improving strength and stability. Alternating arms reduces fatigue and allows you to focus on good form.

How:

While kneeling, and holding a dumbbell in each hand, raise one arm straight in front of you to shoulder height, then lower it as you lift the opposite arm — that’s one rep.

Keep your core braced, back straight, and movements controlled.

3. Dumbbell upright row to external rotation

Reps: 12–15

Why: This combo move hits the shoulders, traps, and rotator cuff in one smooth sequence, improving both strength and mobility.

How:

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body.

Pull the weights up to chest height, leading with your elbows.

Pause, then rotate your arms outward so your elbows stay bent at 90 degrees and the dumbbells move from in front of you to your sides.

Keep your core engaged and avoid shrugging your shoulders.

I did these 3 dumbbell exercises for summer-worthy arms — here's my verdict

The proof is in the pudding — I’m proud of my sculpted arms, and enjoyed adding this workout to my routine for a week. There’s no complicated routine or heavy weights — just a set of dumbbells and a few focused moves.

My arms burned as I got to the final few reps, but at just five minutes long, it was over before I knew it. I love the confidence sculpted biceps, triceps, and shoulders give me. What are you waiting for? Grab a set of dumbbells and give this one a go.