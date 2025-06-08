Forget crunches — personal trainer recommends this 8-move standing dumbbell workout for stronger abs and arms

Hate floor workouts? You’re not alone. This standing routine from personal trainer Kirra Mitlo focuses on building upper-body and core strength with zero time spent on a mat.

You’ll stay upright for all eight moves, using dumbbells to work your arms and shoulders while activating your core through balance-focused exercises like single-leg bicep curls, upright rows and dumbbell marches.

“These movements are great for improving balance, coordination and everyday strength,” says Mitlo.

It's suitable for all levels. “Just choose weights that challenge you without sacrificing form,” Mitlo advises. “If some of the movements feel hard to complete with weight, drop the weights and follow along with your bodyweight.”

You’ll need a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells, but lighter weights or even household items can work in a pinch. With around 30 minutes and a bit of space, you’ll get through three rounds of solid upper-body and core training. Here’s how to get started.

Kirra Mitlo Social Links Navigation Strength Coach With a B.S. in Exercise Science and Physiology, certifications in personal training (ISSA) and functional nutrition (FMNS), Mitlo blends science-backed training with a no-BS, sustainable approach to fitness and nutrition.

Alternating Standing Crunches x 20 reps total (10 per side)

Hammer Curls x 15 reps

Dumbbell Around the World x 20 reps (10 reps clockwise, 10 reps counter-clockwise)

Alternating Triceps Kickbacks x 16 reps total (8 per side)

Single-Leg Bicep Curls x 12 reps total (6 per side)

Dumbbell March x 20 reps total

Lateral Raise to Upright Row x 14 reps total

Straight-Arm Biceps Curls x 15 reps

Trainer tips

Struggling with balance during some of the single-leg moves? Mitlo suggests a simple fix: “For any exercise that challenges your balance, such as the single-leg bicep curls, feel free to modify by placing your foot on the ground or just raising it to your tippy toe,” she says.

To help steady yourself, “Find a spot on a wall or object in front of you that is stationary and focus on that.”

And when it comes to core engagement, your breath matters. “For all the core exercises, strive to inhale through your nose deeply and exhale through your mouth,” Mitlo explains. “This will aid in your balance and ability to engage your core.”

These small adjustments can make a big difference in your form, focus and results.