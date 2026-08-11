Patagonia just restocked its sale section — 13 deals I'd buy starting at $28

Patagonia is one of our favorite outdoor brands here at Tom's Guide. Not only is the apparel built for year-round adventure, it's also stylish and versatile enough for everyday wear.

Sure, the brand can be a bit pricey — but savvy shoppers know the real secret is Patagonia’s Web Specials section, which is packed with heavily discounted styles. Even better news? Patagonia just restocked this section and the deals seem too good to be true.

You can grab tons of discounted styles from last season, as well as end of summer must-haves starting at just $28. From fleeces and hoodies to t-shirts and joggers, some of Patagonia's best-selling styles are now up to 50% off. Below, I've rounded up my favorite deals from the brand's sale.

Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Glorya Tank Top (Women's): was $59 now $28 at Patagonia This Patagonia tank is the perfect pick for warmer days. The lightweight piece is ideal for layering. It also has performance benefits so you can wear it while working out, getting your steps in or traveling. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoody (Women's): was $69 now $40 at Patagonia This versatile technical top is designed for climbing, running or just hanging out. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $82 at Patagonia This little jacket probably weighs less than your smartphone and folds up super-small so you can stash it in a pocket, or your backpack when you’re on the go. It’s on sale right now in several different colorways, with plenty of sizes still in stock. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Women's): was $169 now $83 at Patagonia The Patagonia Daily Snap-T Fleece Pullover is perfect for layering when the weather turns crisp. The pullover style makes it easy to throw on, and the relaxed fit means it works just as well with leggings as it does with jeans. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest (Men's): was $119 now $89 at Patagonia Better than the competition! This Better Sweater Fleece Vest is awesome because it's super warm, doesn't restrict your movement and is also very durable. Reviewers on Patagonia love this vest's comfortable fit and easy layering potential — one shopper wrote "Used this as a base layer while traveling, spending 6-8 hours outdoors per day in below freezing temperatures. Kept me warm and comfortable." Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover (Men's): was $189 now $93 at Patagonia The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! Snag this discount of 50% off. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $118 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼