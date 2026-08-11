Patagonia just restocked its sale section — 13 deals I'd buy starting at $28
Grab these rare Patagonia deals while you still can
Patagonia is one of our favorite outdoor brands here at Tom's Guide. Not only is the apparel built for year-round adventure, it's also stylish and versatile enough for everyday wear.
Sure, the brand can be a bit pricey — but savvy shoppers know the real secret is Patagonia’s Web Specials section, which is packed with heavily discounted styles. Even better news? Patagonia just restocked this section and the deals seem too good to be true.
You can grab tons of discounted styles from last season, as well as end of summer must-haves starting at just $28. From fleeces and hoodies to t-shirts and joggers, some of Patagonia's best-selling styles are now up to 50% off. Below, I've rounded up my favorite deals from the brand's sale.
Quick Links
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- shop Patagonia deals at REI
- Patagonia Glorya Tank Top (Women's): was $59 now $28
- Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoody (Women's): was $69 now $40
- Patagonia Unity Fitz Uprisal Hoody (Men's): was $89 now $43
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $82
- Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $118
Patagonia Deals
This Patagonia tank is the perfect pick for warmer days. The lightweight piece is ideal for layering. It also has performance benefits so you can wear it while working out, getting your steps in or traveling.
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This versatile technical top is designed for climbing, running or just hanging out. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.
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One of the cheaper Patagonia sweatshirts, but still a great addition to your wardrobe. This Fitz Roy Icon Uprisal Sweatshirt has the perfect oversized fit and medium weight.
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Take on the trails with a comfortable pair of hiking pants, now 50% off! Lots of reviewers on Patagonia love these for their super comfortable fit and stretchy fabric.
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This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.
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This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you warm in cold conditions and is styled to layer over your favorite tech tee or under a jacket.
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This little jacket probably weighs less than your smartphone and folds up super-small so you can stash it in a pocket, or your backpack when you’re on the go. It’s on sale right now in several different colorways, with plenty of sizes still in stock.
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The Patagonia Daily Snap-T Fleece Pullover is perfect for layering when the weather turns crisp. The pullover style makes it easy to throw on, and the relaxed fit means it works just as well with leggings as it does with jeans.
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Better than the competition! This Better Sweater Fleece Vest is awesome because it's super warm, doesn't restrict your movement and is also very durable. Reviewers on Patagonia love this vest's comfortable fit and easy layering potential — one shopper wrote "Used this as a base layer while traveling, spending 6-8 hours outdoors per day in below freezing temperatures. Kept me warm and comfortable."
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The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! Snag this discount of 50% off.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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Save 30% on the 7.3-ounce Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, which features an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuffsack. When it's time to layer up, this windproof, water-resistant vest won't weigh you down. Note: The men’s version of this vest is also on sale for $138 in a variety of colors.
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Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from Patagonia directly.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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