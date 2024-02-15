Carhartt Presidents’ Day sale — 5 deals I’d buy right now starting at $11

Carhartt is one of the rare outerwear labels that effortlessly blends fashion and function. With roots in American workwear, garments are built to last the long haul, providing excellent long-term value. Just as loved by fishermen and oil rig workers as it is by street-style connoisseurs and celebs, some of my favorite Carhartt pieces are up to 40% off during the brand’s Presidents’ Day sale.

Carhartt beanies start at just $11 and Carhartt Waist Packs are only $17 . Meanwhile, men’s midweight Carhartt Hoodies are a cool $32 and women’s Hoodies are just $27 . And the legendary Carhartt Storm Defender winter jacket can be yours for only $104 , a savings of $50. All deals are via Carhartt.com.

Carhartt Presidents’ Day deals

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie (unisex): was $19 now $11

The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head but also a full-blown style icon rocked by everyone from Adam Driver to Rihanna. Priced at just $11, and with five chic styles to choose from, you might as well grab two.

Carhartt Waist Pack (unisex): was $29 now $17

In case you missed the memo, waist packs are hip again, no pun intended. This petite option from Carhartt has just enough space for all your essentials, including wallet, keys and cellphone. It boasts two zippered compartments, an adjustable strap and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating to keep stuff dry. Discounted colors included navy and grey.

Carhartt Midweight Hoodie (women’s): was $54 now $27

One of the warmest, coziest and best-looking sweatshirts in my closet right now, the Carhartt Midweight Logo Hoodie is an actual life-changer for folks who tend to run chilly. Made from heavy-weight fleece, I recommend sizing up for an extra-comfy, loosefit feel. The women's version is available for $27 in three colors, including a lovely-looking royal blue, a bold yellow and a light olive green.

Carhartt Midweight Hoodie (men’s): was $59 now $32

Men will have to pony up an extra $5 for the Carhartt Midweight Logo Hoodie. But trust me — it's worth it. This version has the Carhartt logo on the communal pocket rather than the chest. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. Choose from two discounted colors, light blue and lemongrass.

Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket (men’s): was $154 now $104

Don't let this one pass you by. The Carhartt Storm Defender legit may be the last winter jacket you ever need to own, especially if you occasionally treat it with a proper wash-in waterproofer. For around one Benjamin, you get a supremely high-tech jacket in classic blue with more weatherproofing and insulating features than we have space to list. Go check it out for yourself!