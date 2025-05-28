Amazon's biggest Carhartt sale just went live — 15 deals you can't miss

Recommended reading

Summer is right around the corner and if you're in need of a wardrobe refresh, there's a massive Carthartt sale happening right now at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon has Carthartt apparel for men and women on sale from $10 as part of the brand's "Force Sale." It's one of the biggest Carthartt sales I've seen at Amazon. One of my favorite deals right now is this Carhartt Men's Polo on sale for $26. (The Women's Polo is also on sale for $26). It's the cheapest price I've seen for a Carthartt polo.

Below I've rounded up all the best deals in the Carhartt Force Sale. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Loose Fit Graphic T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Graphic T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $9 at Amazon

This rib-knit crewneck is perfect for summer. It features a left-chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt label. Its side-seamed design also minimizes twisting. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Carhartt Anvil Belt (Men's)
Carhartt Anvil Belt (Men's): was $34 now $14 at Amazon

Made of full grain burnished bridle leather, this Carhartt is the perfect accessory for your wardrobe. It's available in limited sizes from 24 through 52. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now $14 at Amazon

Keep your feet comfortable no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap
Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon

This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $29 now $22 at Amazon

A basic shirt for everyday use, the Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit T-Shirt is made with fast-drying fabric to keep you dry during those hot summer days. It also has a UPF 25+ rating to block away the sun's rays.

Carhartt Cargo Jogger Scrub Pant (Women's)
Carhartt Cargo Jogger Scrub Pant (Women's): was $34 now $26 at Amazon

These Cargo Jogger Scrub Pants are durable and comfortable — perfect for when you're hard at work. They also move with you and wick sweat off your body. Plus, there are eight pockets on board to store and organize all your stuff.

Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve Pocket Polo (Men's)
Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve Pocket Polo (Men's): was $39 now $26 at Amazon

This is a simple but reliable polo that'll become a staple in your wardrobe. It wicks sweat off your body and dries fast to keep you cool and comfortable, and is also treated to fight odors.

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's): was $39 now $29 at Amazon

A hoodie you can wear in summer? Sign me up! This one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt (Men's): was $42 now $30 at Amazon

Available in a bright and cheerful Brite Lime colorway, this hoodie is a steal. It has a nice Carhartt graphic design front and center, but is also soft and comfy — just what you want from a hoodie.

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Work Short (Women's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Work Short (Women's): was $49 now $37 at Amazon

The Carhartt Force Sun Defender Work Short features fast dry technology to keep you cool and dry when the temperature goes up. It has large front pockets and it's made from anti-odor fabric so you'll look and stay clean all day.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's)
Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $37 at Amazon

Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.

Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpant (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpant (Men's): was $59 now $34 at Amazon

For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $34 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.

Carhartt Rugged Flex Loose Fit Heavyweight Duck Overshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Rugged Flex Loose Fit Heavyweight Duck Overshirt (Women's): was $79 now $39 at Amazon

With a discount this big, this Carhartt overshirt is hard to resist. It's rugged, easy to move in and reviewers on Amazon love it because it's easy to layer.

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon

The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.

Carhartt Loose Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest (Men's): was $89 now $74 at Amazon

If you want a layer that will keep you warm, but is easy to remove when the weather turns, this vest is it. It has a soft and cozy sherpa lining, a full zip and two pockets to keep your stuff safe.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

