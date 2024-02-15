REI Presidents’ Day sale — 5 deals I’d buy right now from Arc’teryx, The North Face and Patagonia

Patagonia Down Sweater: was $279 now $138

First things first: This is not a Mr. Rodgers-style sweater but a puffy insulated down jacket — Patagonia has some strange naming protocols. Nevertheless, $138 is an absolutely ludicrous price for what is one of the best down jackets on the market today. Boasting 800-fill goose down and a polyester rip-stop water-repellent exterior, the cold and wet have no chance. Plus, it looks great in red.