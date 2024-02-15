REI Presidents’ Day sale — 5 deals I’d buy right now from Arc’teryx, The North Face and Patagonia
Up to 50% off high-tech outerwear
REI’s Presidents’ Day sale is in full swing, and the deals are legit, especially on high-tech outerwear from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face and Patagonia. The savings are so solid that I took a (virtual) shopping spree of my own. Here are the five items I recommend buying before they're gone for good.
Starting with headware, REI Trailsmith Beanies are just $15. On the light jacket front, The North Face Tekware Pullover is only $54, and Patagonia Houdini Jackets are marked down to $64, a savings of 40%.
Meanwhile, Patagonia Down Sweaters are 50% off, and Arc’teryx Kyanite Fleece Jackets are reduced to $144. All of these deals are, of course, through REI.
REI Presidents’ Day deals — quick links
- REI Trailsmith Beanie: was $22 now $15
- The North Face Tekware Grid Quater-Zip Pullover: was $110 now $54
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $109 now $64
- Patagonia Down Sweater: was $279 now $138
- Arc’teryx Kyanite Fleece Jacket: was $180 now $144
REI Presidents’ Day deals
REI Trailsmith Beanie: was $22 now $15
This ain't your average knit cap. The REI Trailsmith Beanie features a super-soft, fleece-lined interior for extra warmth and a classic knit, ribbed exterior. A small REI label adorns the cuff. Grab this deal in Desert Sun (shown) or Asphalt.
The North Face Tekware Grid Quater-Zip Pullover: was $110 now $54
50% off a high-tech North Face jacket? Yes, please. The Tekware Grid Quarter-Zip is a stretchy, moisture-wicking outer layer treated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR) for added weather protection. This is a great option for runs and hikes, as well as urban adventures. Choose from evergreen, dark blue and black.
Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $109 now $64
My love for the Patagonia Houdini is well-established — I've been rocking one for half-a-decade — and $64 is a fabulous price for this featherlight, super-packable, wind and rain-resistant garment. It's small enough to stuff in a back pocket yet provides a level of warmth and comfort that can only be described as magic. Choose from a wide range of sales styles.
Patagonia Down Sweater: was $279 now $138
First things first: This is not a Mr. Rodgers-style sweater but a puffy insulated down jacket — Patagonia has some strange naming protocols. Nevertheless, $138 is an absolutely ludicrous price for what is one of the best down jackets on the market today. Boasting 800-fill goose down and a polyester rip-stop water-repellent exterior, the cold and wet have no chance. Plus, it looks great in red.
Arc’teryx Kyanite Fleece Jacket: was $180 now $144
If you're like me and love cozy fleece zip-ups, the Arc'teryx Kyanite is worth a look. Super-stretchy moisture-wicking material makes this a great choice for a wide range of physical activities. It's also warm yet breathable. Pick one up in Pytheas (shown) or Yukon (dark yellow).
