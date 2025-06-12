Recommended reading

Huge Carhartt sale live from $6 on Amazon — 15 last-minute deals I’d shop for Father's Day

Deals
By published

Gift Dad with some rugged apparel this Father's Day

Carhartt deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Father's Day is this Sunday — and if you're in need of a last-minute gift for Dad, there's an epic Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. It's no secret the father figure in your life could use a little wardrobe refresh — especially now with deals starting from $6.

One of my favorite discounts is on this Carhartt Men's Polo on sale for $26. If Dad could use some new work pants, I'd opt for the Carhartt Ripstop Cargo Work Pant for just $48. And if you want to replace his old, beat up boots, I recommend the Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot starting at just $81.

Below I've rounded up all the best deals in the Carhartt Father's Day sale. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Quick Links

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Midweight Steel Toe Socks (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Steel Toe Socks (Men's): was $13 now $6 at Amazon

These midweight socks features a steel toe design and provide cushioning in all the right places. This 2-pack is available in Large or X-Large. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

View Deal
Carhartt Anvil Belt (Men's)
Carhartt Anvil Belt (Men's): was $34 now $13 at Amazon

Made of full grain burnished bridle leather, this Carhartt is the perfect accessory for your wardrobe. It's available in limited sizes from 24 through 52. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

View Deal
Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now $14 at Amazon

Keep your feet comfortable no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.

View Deal
Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt : was $24 now $18 at Amazon

This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.

View Deal
Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap
Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon

This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

View Deal
Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $29 now $22 at Amazon

A basic shirt for everyday use, the Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit T-Shirt is made with fast-drying fabric to keep you dry during those hot summer days. It also has a UPF 25+ rating to block away the sun's rays.

View Deal
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Long-Sleeve Logo Graphic T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Long-Sleeve Logo Graphic T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $26 at Amazon

If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

View Deal
Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve Pocket Polo (Men's)
Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve Pocket Polo (Men's): was $39 now $26 at Amazon

This is a simple but reliable polo that'll become a staple in your wardrobe. It wicks sweat off your body and dries fast to keep you cool and comfortable, and is also treated to fight odors.

View Deal
Carhartt Midweight Chambray Short Sleeve Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Chambray Short Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $44 now $33 at Amazon

This 100% cotton shirt has buttons down the front, a button-down collar and button-up pockets, too. Reviewers on Amazon assure that this shirt is soft, durable and easy to move in.

View Deal
Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short (Men's)
Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short (Men's): was $44 now $33 at Amazon

Though they're designed as work wear, these Carhartt shorts are great for casual outings too. They're durable, stretchy and have a pocket to keep your phone secure while you're out and about.

View Deal
Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpant (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpant (Men's): was $59 now $38 at Amazon

For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $38 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.

View Deal
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain. 

View Deal
Carhartt Ripstop Cargo Work Pant
Carhartt Ripstop Cargo Work Pant: was $64 now $48 at Amazon

Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.

View Deal
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $55 at Amazon

Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.

View Deal
Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot
Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot: was $139 now $81 at Amazon

This pair of shoes is the work boot for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full-featured work boot design. The footbed is engineered with Insite technology to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long work days. And they look good for a night out, making them a versatile item to own.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.