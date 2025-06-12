Huge Carhartt sale live from $6 on Amazon — 15 last-minute deals I’d shop for Father's Day

Father's Day is this Sunday — and if you're in need of a last-minute gift for Dad, there's an epic Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. It's no secret the father figure in your life could use a little wardrobe refresh — especially now with deals starting from $6.

One of my favorite discounts is on this Carhartt Men's Polo on sale for $26. If Dad could use some new work pants, I'd opt for the Carhartt Ripstop Cargo Work Pant for just $48. And if you want to replace his old, beat up boots, I recommend the Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot starting at just $81.

Below I've rounded up all the best deals in the Carhartt Father's Day sale. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt : was $24 now $18 at Amazon This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Carhartt Ripstop Cargo Work Pant: was $64 now $48 at Amazon Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.