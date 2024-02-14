I'm a personal trainer — my favorite The North Face jacket for teaching outdoors is 30% off right now

If you haven't already checked out The North Face winter sale, you can pick up some serious discounts on clothes from one of the most popular outdoor brands in the world. Sure, The North Face is fashion-led and can be pretty expensive, but items are also unarguably functional, extremely well-made and reliable, and there's a reason why everyone from professional athletes to mountain hikers swear by the clothes.

Right now, my favorite The North Face Antora Triclimate jacket is just $182 at The North Face. That's down from its $260 price and one of the best Presidents Day sales I've seen. I wear this jacket to teach classes outdoors, and it delivers time and time again, whatever the weather.

Save 30% on The North Face Antora Triclimate jacket, which scores high for wind resistance and waterproofing. Featuring a water-resistant, breathable and seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with a non-PFC DWR finish, plus secure zip pockets and a beautifully soft fleece inner jacket with Triclimate loops and snaps for compatibility.

I teach outdoor workout classes in London, which means standing in a field in the middle of winter at 7am. So what I wear on my skin matters to me. As a brand, The North Face has seen me through multiple winters of teaching, and the Antora Triclimate jacket (a Christmas gift from my parents one year) has been a total game-changer during those darker, colder months.

The jacket has an outer shell designed to resist water and rain and keep you bone dry even during the most testing winters (and boy, have I been tested). Add to that an inner fleece layer that locks into the main shell to provide warmth, and it's a double-whammy of protection and durable outerwear.

This jacket has also proved itself to be all-weather and all-purpose, which means you can shed in the inner layer using various loops and snaps during the warmer months if you prefer. The Antora also features adjustable drawcords to help you adjust on the fly, plus elasticated cuffs, secure zip lock pockets and draft flaps.

For many, versatility is key, and the Antora Triclimate jacket delivers time and time again. The jacket comes up small, so I recommend sizing up, especially if you plan to wear baselayers underneath.

Other winter sale jacket deals worth shopping

