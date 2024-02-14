My go-to Arc’teyx insulated jacket is 30% off during REI's Presidents' Day sale

Arc’teyx is one of the leading manufacturers of high-tech outerwear, particularly lightweight, weatherproof jackets. Trusted by pro mountaineers and everyday folks alike, Arc’teyx gear tends to be pricey but performs exceptionally and holds up over time. Right now, several of the brand’s best jackets are discounted by up to 30% during REI's Presidents’ Day sale.

Lightweight Arc’teryx Delta Hybrid Hoodies are just $139 . Kyanite Fleece Hoodies are only $160 , and Atom Insulated winter jackets are a cool $160 , knocked down from $200. All deals are via REI.

Arc’teyx REI jacket deals

Arc'teryx Delta Hybrid Hoodie (men’s): was $200 now $139

A high-quality, lightweight synthetic jacket is a staple in any closet. And few look as fly as the Arc'teryx Delta Hybrid Hoodie. Weighing just 9 ounces it provides solid protection from wind and light precipitation thanks to a nylon overlay and water-repellent coating. Built with flexibility in mind, the Delta's interior is constructed of ultralight, soft and stretchy fleece.

Arc'teryx Kyanite Fleece Hoodie (men’s): was $200 now $160

This warm and stylish full-zip fleece works great as a mid-layer or as a main. Rock it while running marathons or running errands — the Kyanite is super soft and plenty flexible for a wide range of physical activities. It also features a low-profile hood and zippered hand pockets. Plus, it looks sharp as heck in evergreen.

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie (women’s): was $300 now $210

$210 is the lowest price I've ever seen this highly technical winter jacket offered. Built for warmth and moisture resistance, the Atom Hoodie is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating and boasts 60 grams of synthetic insulation. It also has a helmet-friendly storm hood for particularly extreme adventures.

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie (men’s): was $300 now $210

The men's version of the Atom Insulated Hoodie boasts the same weather resistance and insulation as the women's. In addition to the above features, this ultra-warm winter jacket delivers zippered hand pockets, stretch fleece side panels, an internal chest pocket and elastic cuffs.

Arc'teryx isn't the only high-end outdoor brand with serious February sales. One of my favorite Merrell packable rain shells is marked down to just $69. Plus, outerwear from The North Face and Patagonia is reduced by 40%.

Need footwear? These stylish, top-rated Hoka Speedgoats are just $108.