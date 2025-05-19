Epic Memorial Day Carhartt sale from $11 at Amazon — here’s 15 deals I’d add to my cart

Memorial Day sales are getting underway, and that goes especially so for Carhartt. Amazon is holding a huge Carhartt sale ahead of the holiday, making it a perfect time to restock your wardrobe ahead of the summer.

One of my favorite deals right now is this Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt on sale from $24 at Amazon. This reliable tee is great to avoid sunburn but its loose fit means it doesn’t trap too much heat. There’s also a Carhartt logo on the pocket for a touch of style.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so remember to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals. I also recommend taking a look at our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I’d buy from $7.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $29 now $24 at Amazon This Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating based on over 47,000 reviews. So, I recommend picking one up in all your favorite colors. It's made of soft cotton and has a pocket on the left side with a Carhartt logo.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $29 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.