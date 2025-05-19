Epic Memorial Day Carhartt sale from $11 at Amazon — here’s 15 deals I’d add to my cart
Memorial Day sales are getting underway, and that goes especially so for Carhartt. Amazon is holding a huge Carhartt sale ahead of the holiday, making it a perfect time to restock your wardrobe ahead of the summer.
One of my favorite deals right now is this Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt on sale from $24 at Amazon. This reliable tee is great to avoid sunburn but its loose fit means it doesn’t trap too much heat. There’s also a Carhartt logo on the pocket for a touch of style.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so remember to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.
Best Carhartt Deals
This soft, warm Carhartt beanie is a great buy, especially now that it's on sale. Reviewers praised the vibrant colors and stretchy material that keeps its shape.
Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.
This Carhartt sleeveless work shirt is a great buy with this discount. It's lightweight and soft, making it great worn as is or as a layer on cooler days.
This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.
This Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is a super popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating based on over 47,000 reviews. So, I recommend picking one up in all your favorite colors. It's made of soft cotton and has a pocket on the left side with a Carhartt logo.
Available in a bright and cheerful Brite Lime colorway, this hoodie is a steal. It has a nice Carhartt graphic design front and center, but is also soft and comfy — just what you want from a hoodie.
A hoodie you can wear in summer? Sign me up! This one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.
Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
This is a simple but reliable polo that'll become a staple in your wardrobe. It wicks sweat off your body and dries fast to keep you cool and comfortable, and is also treated to fight odors.
For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $34 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.
With an epic 40% discount applied to certain sizes and colors, this sweatshirt is a must buy! Thanks to its TENCEL fiber construction, this sweatshirt is breathable and soft, making it great to wear even in summer. It comes in a nice selection of colors, too.
With a discount this big, this Carhartt overshirt is hard to resist. It's rugged, easy to move in and reviewers on Amazon love it because it's easy to layer.
Cozy up in this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. This versatile layer is incredibly soft and comfortable while equally tough and durable.
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
If you want a layer that will keep you warm, but is easy to remove when the weather turns, this vest is it. It has a soft and cozy sherpa lining, a full zip and two pockets to keep your stuff safe.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.
