My favorite Patagonia puffer is back on sale for 40% off

Of all the high-tech outdoor adventure clothing I own, no garment has served me better than my Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket. From snowboarding to kayaking, hiking to biking, this insulated puffer is my go-to for chilly temps. Normally $239, you can save 40% off retail on a range of sizes and styles. But only if you move quickly.

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is just $143 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, a savings of $96. This deal is good for both the men's and women's versions of the jacket.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket deals

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (men’s): was $239 , now $144 at Dick’s

If you love being warm and cozy without being weighed down, this wind and water-resistant synthetic puffer is for you. It’s just under 12 ounces yet provides impressive insulating capability when fully zipped. Rock it under a heavier weatherproof layer when the temperatures turn especially frigid or on its own when the sun peaks out. A zippered chest pocket also functions as a stuff-sack for easy storage.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women’s) | was $239 , now $144 at Dick’s

The women’s version is a tad lighter and more fitted than the men’s. If you prefer a baggier, less restrictive garment, consider springing for the dude’s model and sizing down. In addition to the zippered chest pocket, the Nano Puff has two zippered hand pockets and a drawstring-adjustable waist to seal in the warmth.

