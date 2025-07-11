I test outdoor gear for a living — and the best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned is 30% off right now
Hurry! This deal won’t last
I test outerwear for a living, and my closet is absolutely stuffed. That might sound like a good problem to have, but it often leads to overwhelming indecisiveness. Fortunately, I’ve got my Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, the longest-serving piece of outerwear I own, and my most reliable companion to reach for when all else fails.
Normally, a cool $239, this last-you-a-lifetime jacket is 30% off through Patagonia directly. Better yet, the deal applies to both men’s and women’s styles, with ample colors and sizes to choose from.
Men can save 30% on my favorite jacket right now by shopping Patagonia directly. With eight colors to select from and sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, there’s something for everyone.
Women can also save $73 off the cost of the Nano Puff Jacket through Patagonia, with a total of eight styles to choose from, including my personal favorite, ‘Rock Melon.’
What makes the Nano Puff so darn good? Outrageously lightweight and packable, yet immensely well insulated, this go-to functions flawlessly as both a main outer jacket and an inner insulating layer, depending on the weather. It's also water and wind-resistant.
For example, my Patagonia Nano Puff joins me under my oversized ski jacket on each and every snowboard mission, sans very warm spring riding days. It’s also one of my preferred jackets for air travel, with elastic sleeves that easily roll up.
When stuffed inside the zippered chest pocket, this Patagonia converts into a small but mighty head/neck pillow; it also takes up little luggage space in this form.
Having received my first Patagonia Nano Puff jacket as a gift all the way back in 2012, Patagonia has stood by the garment, replacing it once and repairing it twice since. The charge? Zero dollars.
More from Tom's Guide
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.