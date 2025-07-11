I test outdoor gear for a living — and the best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned is 30% off right now

I test outerwear for a living, and my closet is absolutely stuffed. That might sound like a good problem to have, but it often leads to overwhelming indecisiveness. Fortunately, I’ve got my Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, the longest-serving piece of outerwear I own, and my most reliable companion to reach for when all else fails.

Normally, a cool $239, this last-you-a-lifetime jacket is 30% off through Patagonia directly. Better yet, the deal applies to both men’s and women’s styles, with ample colors and sizes to choose from.

What makes the Nano Puff so darn good? Outrageously lightweight and packable, yet immensely well insulated, this go-to functions flawlessly as both a main outer jacket and an inner insulating layer, depending on the weather. It's also water and wind-resistant.

For example, my Patagonia Nano Puff joins me under my oversized ski jacket on each and every snowboard mission, sans very warm spring riding days. It’s also one of my preferred jackets for air travel, with elastic sleeves that easily roll up.

When stuffed inside the zippered chest pocket, this Patagonia converts into a small but mighty head/neck pillow; it also takes up little luggage space in this form.

Having received my first Patagonia Nano Puff jacket as a gift all the way back in 2012, Patagonia has stood by the garment, replacing it once and repairing it twice since. The charge? Zero dollars.