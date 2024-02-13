High-tech and fashionable — my favorite Merrell rain jacket is on sale for just $69

Merrell is a legendary American outdoor brand with roots in hiking — the Moab model is one of the best hiking boots you can buy right now. But it isn't all granola and trail mix.

Merrell additionally boasts an expansive line of bold, stylish and highly technical running sneakers, including plenty of limited-release collaborations that are highly sought after by Hypebeasts and sneakerheads alike.

The brand also makes some darn nice running and hiking jackets, including one of my favorite lightweight packables, the Fallon Rain Shell, which is currently reduced by 30% as part of Merrell's winter sale.

And women's Trail Running Jackets are marked down to just $80, and men's and women's Packable Alpline Shells are reduced to $90. All sales are through Merrell directly and final.

Merrell rain jacket deals

Merrell Fallon Rain Shell (men's) | was $100 now $70

A legit H2O-proof rain jacket for less than $70? You bet. With fully-sealed seams, a healthy dose of Durable Water Repellent (DWR) treatment and a two-point adjustable storm hood, this stylish shell is as well-suited for rainforest hikes as it is for urban downpours.

Merrell Trail Running Jacket (women's)| was $125, now $80

Another impressively technical layer at a great price, the Merrell Trail Running Jacket is all about flexibility and breathability while offering protection from cooler temps, wind and light precipitation. This particular deal is on the light-reflecting silver style, which is both a practical option for evening runs and a chic choice for everyday wear.

Merrell Alpine Packable Rain Shell (men's) | was $135, now $90

No outerwear layer is more magical than the lightweight, packable rain jacket, and the Alpine Shell from Merrell makes a strong case for being your go-to H2O protection of choice, especially at $89. Fully-sealed seams and a proper water-repellent treatment should keep you dry in all but the gnarliest downpours. Plus, it looks great.

Merrell Alpine Packable Rain Shell (women's) | was $135, now $90

Unlike lesser rain shells, the Merrell Alpine additionally offers plenty of stretch, making it a great choice for outdoor athletes of all kinds. The women's version is styled a bit differently than the men's and also comes in a wider range of chic pastel colors.

Looking for more awesome deals on the best outdoor wear? Look no further. Patagonia synthetic puffers are on sale, as are Hoka trail running shoes and a range of super-fly jackets from The North Face.