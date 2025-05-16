The Oura ring just got a new rival with a titanium design and 24/7 biometric tracking — no subscription required
We didn’t expect this brand to launch a smart ring...
The Acer FreeSense Ring was just unveiled at Computex 2025 in Taipei. A subscription-free alternative to the Oura Ring 4 — the best smart ring available today — the FreeSense boasts all-day bio-metric tracking with ‘AI-driven’ wellness insights.
Of course, that’s the sales pitch for pretty much every new smart ring that hits the market. So what sets Acer’s first foray into the world of finger-based wearables apart from the pack? Read on.
Acer FreeSense Ring: Price and availability
We don’t know when the Acer FreeSense Ring will be available or what it will cost, but we will update this story as soon as we learn more. That said, we can confirm that it's subscription-free.
Acer FreeSense Ring: Sizes
The Acer FreeSense Ring will launch in seven sizes, from 7 to 13. That’s a considerably smaller selection than the Oura Ring 4, which comes in sizes 4 to 15 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring, available in sizes 5 to 15.
Still, the Acer FreeSense Ring beats the best value smart ring, the Amazfit Helio Ring, which only comes in sizes 8, 10 and 12.
Acer FreeSense Ring: Design
Constructed from titanium alloy, the FreeSense boasts a PVD coating for durability and weighs between 2 and 3 g, putting it on the lighter end of the smart ring spectrum. Other devices that weigh about the same include the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the Ultrahuman Ring Air and the RingConn Gen 2.
The interior appears to be epoxy, which is fairly common for smart rings. From the product shots, the sensors seem to protrude out slightly from the interior, which could make it less comfortable to wear than those with flush interior sensors (like the Oura Ring 4).
Water resistance is 50 meters compared to 100 meters for the Oura Ring, Galaxy Ring and most others. Still, that's more than enough water resistance to make it splash and showerproof. Maybe just avoid diving with it, though.
The FreeSense is additionally IP68-rated, which means you shouldn’t need to worry about dirt, dust or grime mucking up the inner workings.
Two styles of the Acer FreeSense Ring will be available for launch, including a glossy black and a matte rose gold (shown above).
Acer FreeSense Ring: Health features
The Acer FreeSense Ring tracks heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV) and blood oxygen levels. It also measures sleep quality, though details on how are vague. All we know is there will be some form of sleep stage analysis and presumably details on how long you slept.
Holistic data is processed via a companion mobile app — no word yet on phone OS compatibility — and presented to the user alongside custom-tailored wellness insights and recommendations.
Acer FreeSense Ring: Outlook
Without spending hands-on time with the ring and companion app — and with so many key details missing, including battery life, price and compatibility — it’s tough to tell whether the Acer FreeSense is destined for our best smart ring buying guide, or is just another example of a brand half-heartedly dipping toes… er, fingers, into a shiny new market to test the waters, without fully considering the competition.
That said, I like the fact that the FreeSense Ring is lightweight and subscription-free. And while the 24/7 wellness-monitoring sounds promising, as do the AI-backed insights, I’m definitely curious to know more. After all, wellness tips come in many forms. Will Acer's custom-tailored holistic suggestions be genuinely useful or half-baked?
On that note, my TG colleagues on the ground at Computex 2025 are on red alert for any opportunities to check out the Acer FreeSense Ring IRL, as well as the newly announced Acer AI Transbuds. Stay tuned.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
