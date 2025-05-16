Computex 2025: Acer announces new Aspire 14 and 16 AI Copilot+ PCs — student laptops that pack a punch
Take your pick of Intel, AMD and Snapdragon CPU models
Computex 2025 is kicking off, and Acer has a whole lineup of laptops, monitors and more to reveal at the event — including all-new Aspire 14 and 16 AI Copilot+ PCs.
Acer announced six new 14-inch and 16-inch Aspire laptops, with several configurations that include the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series and Snapdragon X Series processors.
With AI CPUs onboard, these Copilot+ PCs will arrive with the latest AI features, such as Click to Do, Recall (in preview), improved Windows Search and Acer's own suite of AI apps, such as AcerSense, LiveArt 2.0 and more.
Set to be at "pocket-friendly" prices, the Aspire 14 and 16 AI notebooks are geared toward students and professionals, with thin, lightweight designs so they can be moved around with ease. Plus, you can expect 120Hz displays with 180-degree hinges, and they even come in glorious OLED.
Prices start at €899/AUD$1,399 (around $999/£799), with the first set of Aspire AI laptops being available in select regions this June. Will the best contenders as the best laptops for students? Judging by their specs, they certainly stand a chance.
Acer Aspire 14 and 16 AI: Specs
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Acer Aspire 14 AI
Acer Aspire 16 AI
Price
From €899/AUD$1,399 (around $999/£799)
From €999/AUD$1,499 (around $1,099/£899)
CPU
Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V / AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 / Snapdragon X X1-26-100
Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V / AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 / Snapdragon X X1-26-100
GPU
Up to Intel Arc 140V / AMD Radeon 86M / Qualcomm Adreno
Up to Intel Arc 140V / AMD Radeon 86M / Qualcomm Adreno
Display
Up to 16-inch WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) OLED, 120Hz, 16:10
Up to 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 120Hz, 16:10
Memory
Up to 32GB DDR5X RAM
Up to 32GB DDR5X RAM
Storage
Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4
Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4
Battery
65Wh
65Wh
Ports
2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
Connectivity
Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Size
12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches
13.97 x9.85 x 0.63 inches
Weight
2.73 pounds
3.75 pounds
Acer Aspire 14 AI: Portable power for students
The 14-inch laptop is becoming a popular sizes for students or workers, probably because they offer that blend of a sizeable enough display along with relative portability. The new Acer Aspire 14 AI looks to fit into that description and be a great pick for those on the move. Thanks to its varied CPUs, this notebook range aims to deliver plenty of performance and battery life.
The Intel model boasts up to a Core Ultra 7 258V CPU and Intel Arc 140V for graphics, making it a speedy machine that can even do a little 1080p gaming and medium settings on the side. This configuration also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.
Interestingly, thanks to its 65Wh battery, it claims to last over 26 hours with video playback!
As for the AMD configuration, expect up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 CPU and integrated AMD Radeon 86M graphics. This is based on Zen 5 architecture, so expect this machine to also pack great performance. According to specs, this is a step down in connectivity, as it brings Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 instead. Apparently, it also lasts over 18 hours on video playback, so not as good of a deal compared to Intel.
Lastly, the Snapdragon variant delivers Snapdragon X performance at both the CPU (Oryon), GPU (Adreno) and NPU (Hexagon) level. You can also expect Wi-Fi 7 here, but with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. However, this Aspire 14 AI is the most affordable of the bunch.
Snapdragon X-equipped Acer Aspire 14 AI laptops start at €899 / AUD$1,399 (around $999 / £799) with availability in June, with the Intel and AMD configurations available for €999 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,099 / £899) in July.
Otherwise, these laptops match the design and portable appeal of its predecessors (like the Acer Aspire Go 15), but with upgraded specs and bigger, stylish designs. Plus, it offers up to a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.
So far, these laptops could make for excellent additions in our best business laptops and Windows laptops guides. Of course, we'll have to get some hands-on time with them to see if they work as well on paper.
Acer Aspire 16 AI: The bigger option
Are there any big differences in the Acer Aspire 16 AI laptop? Not really, aside from the larger 16-inch WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. More screen real estate and better resolution — similar to the MacBook Air M4 13-inch and Air M4 15-inch models.
The 16-inch laptop is set to arrive later than the Aspire 14, and is priced slightly higher. Again, the Snapdragon configuration offers more value, available from €999 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,099 / £899) in July. Both the Intel and AMD models start at €1,099 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,199 / £999), and will be available in August.
There will be plenty more on show at Computex 2025, and we'll be on the floor to fill you in all there is to know — including a possible laptop CPU from Nvidia and MediaTek.
