Computex 2025: Acer announces new Aspire 14 and 16 AI Copilot+ PCs — student laptops that pack a punch

Computex 2025 is kicking off, and Acer has a whole lineup of laptops, monitors and more to reveal at the event — including all-new Aspire 14 and 16 AI Copilot+ PCs.

Acer announced six new 14-inch and 16-inch Aspire laptops, with several configurations that include the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series and Snapdragon X Series processors.

With AI CPUs onboard, these Copilot+ PCs will arrive with the latest AI features, such as Click to Do, Recall (in preview), improved Windows Search and Acer's own suite of AI apps, such as AcerSense, LiveArt 2.0 and more.

Set to be at "pocket-friendly" prices, the Aspire 14 and 16 AI notebooks are geared toward students and professionals, with thin, lightweight designs so they can be moved around with ease. Plus, you can expect 120Hz displays with 180-degree hinges, and they even come in glorious OLED.

Prices start at €899/AUD$1,399 (around $999/£799), with the first set of Aspire AI laptops being available in select regions this June. Will the best contenders as the best laptops for students? Judging by their specs, they certainly stand a chance.

Acer Aspire 14 and 16 AI: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Aspire 14 AI Acer Aspire 16 AI Price From €899/AUD$1,399 (around $999/£799) From €999/AUD$1,499 (around $1,099/£899) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V / AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 / Snapdragon X X1-26-100 Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V / AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 / Snapdragon X X1-26-100 GPU Up to Intel Arc 140V / AMD Radeon 86M / Qualcomm Adreno Up to Intel Arc 140V / AMD Radeon 86M / Qualcomm Adreno Display Up to 16-inch WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) OLED, 120Hz, 16:10 Up to 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 120Hz, 16:10 Memory Up to 32GB DDR5X RAM Up to 32GB DDR5X RAM Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 Battery 65Wh 65Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Size 12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches 13.97 x9.85 x 0.63 inches Weight 2.73 pounds 3.75 pounds

Acer Aspire 14 AI: Portable power for students

(Image credit: Acer)

The 14-inch laptop is becoming a popular sizes for students or workers, probably because they offer that blend of a sizeable enough display along with relative portability. The new Acer Aspire 14 AI looks to fit into that description and be a great pick for those on the move. Thanks to its varied CPUs, this notebook range aims to deliver plenty of performance and battery life.

The Intel model boasts up to a Core Ultra 7 258V CPU and Intel Arc 140V for graphics, making it a speedy machine that can even do a little 1080p gaming and medium settings on the side. This configuration also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Interestingly, thanks to its 65Wh battery, it claims to last over 26 hours with video playback!

As for the AMD configuration, expect up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 CPU and integrated AMD Radeon 86M graphics. This is based on Zen 5 architecture, so expect this machine to also pack great performance. According to specs, this is a step down in connectivity, as it brings Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 instead. Apparently, it also lasts over 18 hours on video playback, so not as good of a deal compared to Intel.

Lastly, the Snapdragon variant delivers Snapdragon X performance at both the CPU (Oryon), GPU (Adreno) and NPU (Hexagon) level. You can also expect Wi-Fi 7 here, but with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. However, this Aspire 14 AI is the most affordable of the bunch.

(Image credit: Acer)

Snapdragon X-equipped Acer Aspire 14 AI laptops start at €899 / AUD$1,399 (around $999 / £799) with availability in June, with the Intel and AMD configurations available for €999 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,099 / £899) in July.

Otherwise, these laptops match the design and portable appeal of its predecessors (like the Acer Aspire Go 15), but with upgraded specs and bigger, stylish designs. Plus, it offers up to a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

So far, these laptops could make for excellent additions in our best business laptops and Windows laptops guides. Of course, we'll have to get some hands-on time with them to see if they work as well on paper.

Acer Aspire 16 AI: The bigger option

(Image credit: Acer)

Are there any big differences in the Acer Aspire 16 AI laptop? Not really, aside from the larger 16-inch WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. More screen real estate and better resolution — similar to the MacBook Air M4 13-inch and Air M4 15-inch models.

The 16-inch laptop is set to arrive later than the Aspire 14, and is priced slightly higher. Again, the Snapdragon configuration offers more value, available from €999 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,099 / £899) in July. Both the Intel and AMD models start at €1,099 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,199 / £999), and will be available in August.

There will be plenty more on show at Computex 2025, and we'll be on the floor to fill you in all there is to know — including a possible laptop CPU from Nvidia and MediaTek.