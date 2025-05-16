Recommended reading

Computex 2025: Acer announces new Aspire 14 and 16 AI Copilot+ PCs — student laptops that pack a punch

News
By published

Take your pick of Intel, AMD and Snapdragon CPU models

Acer Aspire AI A16 laptops floating on tropical green background
(Image credit: Acer)

Computex 2025 is kicking off, and Acer has a whole lineup of laptops, monitors and more to reveal at the event — including all-new Aspire 14 and 16 AI Copilot+ PCs.

Acer announced six new 14-inch and 16-inch Aspire laptops, with several configurations that include the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series and Snapdragon X Series processors.

With AI CPUs onboard, these Copilot+ PCs will arrive with the latest AI features, such as Click to Do, Recall (in preview), improved Windows Search and Acer's own suite of AI apps, such as AcerSense, LiveArt 2.0 and more.

Set to be at "pocket-friendly" prices, the Aspire 14 and 16 AI notebooks are geared toward students and professionals, with thin, lightweight designs so they can be moved around with ease. Plus, you can expect 120Hz displays with 180-degree hinges, and they even come in glorious OLED.

Prices start at €899/AUD$1,399 (around $999/£799), with the first set of Aspire AI laptops being available in select regions this June. Will the best contenders as the best laptops for students? Judging by their specs, they certainly stand a chance.

Acer Aspire 14 and 16 AI: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

Acer Aspire 14 AI

Acer Aspire 16 AI

Price

From €899/AUD$1,399 (around $999/£799)

From €999/AUD$1,499 (around $1,099/£899)

CPU

Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V / AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 / Snapdragon X X1-26-100

Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V / AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 / Snapdragon X X1-26-100

GPU

Up to Intel Arc 140V / AMD Radeon 86M / Qualcomm Adreno

Up to Intel Arc 140V / AMD Radeon 86M / Qualcomm Adreno

Display

Up to 16-inch WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) OLED, 120Hz, 16:10

Up to 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 120Hz, 16:10

Memory

Up to 32GB DDR5X RAM

Up to 32GB DDR5X RAM

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4

Battery

65Wh

65Wh

Ports

2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack

2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity

Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Size

12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches

13.97 x9.85 x 0.63 inches

Weight

2.73 pounds

3.75 pounds

Acer Aspire 14 AI: Portable power for students

Acer Aspire 14 AI laptops on purple "pulse" color background

(Image credit: Acer)

The 14-inch laptop is becoming a popular sizes for students or workers, probably because they offer that blend of a sizeable enough display along with relative portability. The new Acer Aspire 14 AI looks to fit into that description and be a great pick for those on the move. Thanks to its varied CPUs, this notebook range aims to deliver plenty of performance and battery life.

The Intel model boasts up to a Core Ultra 7 258V CPU and Intel Arc 140V for graphics, making it a speedy machine that can even do a little 1080p gaming and medium settings on the side. This configuration also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Interestingly, thanks to its 65Wh battery, it claims to last over 26 hours with video playback!

As for the AMD configuration, expect up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 35 CPU and integrated AMD Radeon 86M graphics. This is based on Zen 5 architecture, so expect this machine to also pack great performance. According to specs, this is a step down in connectivity, as it brings Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 instead. Apparently, it also lasts over 18 hours on video playback, so not as good of a deal compared to Intel.

Lastly, the Snapdragon variant delivers Snapdragon X performance at both the CPU (Oryon), GPU (Adreno) and NPU (Hexagon) level. You can also expect Wi-Fi 7 here, but with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. However, this Aspire 14 AI is the most affordable of the bunch.

Acer Aspire 14 AI laptop flat on a purple background

(Image credit: Acer)

Snapdragon X-equipped Acer Aspire 14 AI laptops start at €899 / AUD$1,399 (around $999 / £799) with availability in June, with the Intel and AMD configurations available for €999 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,099 / £899) in July.

Otherwise, these laptops match the design and portable appeal of its predecessors (like the Acer Aspire Go 15), but with upgraded specs and bigger, stylish designs. Plus, it offers up to a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

So far, these laptops could make for excellent additions in our best business laptops and Windows laptops guides. Of course, we'll have to get some hands-on time with them to see if they work as well on paper.

Acer Aspire 16 AI: The bigger option

Acer Aspire 16 AI laptops floating in peach color background

(Image credit: Acer)

Are there any big differences in the Acer Aspire 16 AI laptop? Not really, aside from the larger 16-inch WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. More screen real estate and better resolution — similar to the MacBook Air M4 13-inch and Air M4 15-inch models.

The 16-inch laptop is set to arrive later than the Aspire 14, and is priced slightly higher. Again, the Snapdragon configuration offers more value, available from €999 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,099 / £899) in July. Both the Intel and AMD models start at €1,099 / AUD$1,499 (around $1,199 / £999), and will be available in August.

There will be plenty more on show at Computex 2025, and we'll be on the floor to fill you in all there is to know — including a possible laptop CPU from Nvidia and MediaTek.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 124 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ASUS 2024 MUX ROG Zephyrus...
Amazon
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15.3...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View
Low Stock
Dell XPS 13
9
Dell XPS XPS9343-7273SLV 13.3...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Show more
See more Computing News
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.