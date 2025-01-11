I just went hands-on with the new Circular Ring 2 — and it's the most impressive smart ring at CES 2025

I checked out a lot of smart rings at CES 2025. Highlights include the new Ultrahuman Rare collection, the latest RingConn Gen 2 wearable, the Luna Ring 2 from Noise and the new VIV Ring, a smart wearable that generates personalized audio to help users sleep better.

Those devices all intrigued me — and I look forward to more hands-on time with each — but the most impressive smart ring at CES 2025 has to be the Circular Ring 2.

Chosen as one of our top 25 best products of CES, I was fortunate enough to get some serious hands-on time with the new device. I also got to test out the potentially ground-breaking new digital sizing tool, which generates measurements for all of your fingers in a matter of seconds; no plastic sizing kit needed.

With holistic tech and wellness insights similar to Oura and Samsung and no subscription fees to speak of, here are my first impressions of the new Circular Ring 2.

Circular Ring 2: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

Available in four finishes, including gold, rose gold, silver and black, the Circular Ring 2 starts at $349. That’s the same starting price as the Oura Ring 4 but unlike Oura, Circular doesn’t require a $5.99 monthly subscription.

The Circular Ring 2 also starts at $50 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Ring which is also subscription-free. However, Samsung’s wearable is Android only. Presale for the Circular Ring 2 will launch later this month, initially via Kickstarter, with units expected to ship in March.

Circular Ring 2: Digital at-home sizing feature

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

Perhaps the biggest thing holding back smart rings in 2025 is the down-right antiquated sizing process that most major device makers force upon users before making their purchase.

Oura and Samsung both charge you $10 to have a box of plastic dummy rings in all the various sizes mailed to your home. Once you’ve confirmed your size, the kit is bound for the trash heap.

Circular has a better way. The brand’s new digital sizing tool requires nothing more than your smartphone camera, your hand and a credit card (or something that size, like a hotel room key). I tried it on the show floor and it worked remarkably well. With your hand and credit card in the frame, you simply snap a photo and let the tool do some AI churning.

A few moments later, you’re measurements are ready. For each finger, the two closest sizes are provided along with a chart showing where exactly your measurement lies between the two.

For example, my index finger was smack in between a size 11 and 12. However, my ring finger was almost an exact size 11. So, if I were shopping for a Circular Ring, I’d likely opt for the 11 and wear it on my ring finger rather than go with the 12 and risk it being a tad loose on my index.

The Circular Ring 2 will be available in sizes six through 13.

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

Circular Ring 2: Design and build-quality

The Circular Ring 2 received a major design overhaul compared to the original Circular Ring. Now a fully enclosed loop, the exterior of the Ring 2 is entirely titanium, rather than a mix of materials, which should result in greater overhaul durability and fewer scratches.

On my finger, it felt lightweight and quite comfortable. This is despite several sensors protruding out slightly from the inside of the band. Of the four finishes available, the jet-black variant was my favorite, though the classic gold was a close second.

Battery life is rated at six days, a bit less than the best smart rings we’ve tested but still a respectable amount of longevity.

(Image credit: Dan Bacaglia/Tom's Guide)

Circular Ring 2: Onboard ECG with AFib detection

The Circular Ring 2 is one of the first smart rings with onboard ECG readings, a feature found on most of the best smartwatch models but absent on the latest Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring. The tech is even FDA-cleared to monitor for irregular heartbeats that could indicate Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially deadly condition.

While I didn’t get to test the feature, as noted above, I did get to try on the Circular Ring 2 to get a sense of its durability and comfort. Like most modern smart rings, it’s lightweight and fairly unobtrusive, two things I prize in a wearable that’s designed for sleep tracking/intended to be worn to bed.

Circular Ring 2: Sleep tracking and energy insights

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

The device’s daily sleep reports look impressive. In addition to a sleep score from 1-100, users can view their various sleep stages, sleep duration, heart rate variability, fall-asleep and wake-up times. You can also see any sleep disturbances that may have impacted your rest.

While not quite as detailed as Samsung’s sleep data, which I'm more familiar with than Oura's, the information is presented in an easy-to-parse manner with color-coated graphics.

Similar to Oura’s Readiness Score and Samsung’s Energy Score, Circular also generates a daily Energy Score for users based on both rest quality and physical activity.

Circular Ring 2: Future outlook

(Image credit: Circular)

2024 was supposed to be the year of the smart ring and though we saw several notable new releases, not just from Samsung and Oura but Amazfit too, it's not as if every other person at the local Starbucks is suddenly wearing smart rings like they are smartwatches.

By removing hurdles from the sizing process — Circular Ring 2 customers will be able to access the digital sizing tool when purchasing the ring — and maintaining a subscription-free model with an app that plays nicely with both Android and iOS, the Circular Ring 2 could be the smart ring that cracks the mass adoption code in 2025.

Of course, the device's wellness tech and new heart-monitoring tools will need to prove accurate and reliable. Circular is also overhauling the companion app, which, likewise, will need to come close to, if not match the level of holistic insight and detail offered by Oura and Samsung, to be a serious competitor.

I'll hold off making any concrete judgments until I've had the chance to get the new Circular Ring 2 in and spend some serious one-on-one time with it. Look out for a full review in the coming months. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the Circular Ring 2? Do you think it can compete with other brands in the space and would you buy one? Let me know in the comments below.

