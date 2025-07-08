Don't miss out! Get 15% off the Oura Ring 4 for the first time this Prime Day!

If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to drop to invest in one of the best smart rings, I've got good news — for the first time ever, the Oura Ring 4 has gone on sale. It's the best smart ring on the market for most people, and right now you can score the Oura Ring 4 gold for $424 on Amazon — that's a saving of 15%! If you prefer the black or silver colorways, you can grab the newest Oura Ring for $296 — find all the deals below.

This deal will only last a couple of days, max, and it's unlikely we'll see the Oura Ring 4 on discount again until Black Friday. Grab it while you can!

Oura Ring 4 (Gold): was $499 now $424 at Amazon The Oura Ring Generation 4 is currently on sale in Amazon's Prime Day deals. The ring is on sale in all colorways, but if you're after the gold, you'll be able to grab the ring for $424 today. It's beautiful and looks like jewelry rather than a fitness tracker.

Oura Ring 4 (brushed silver): was $399 now $339 at Amazon Finally, the Oura Ring 4 in the brushed silver design is on sale in all sizes. This is a good option if you prefer silver jewelry, but are worried about scratch marks on your ring!

Before buying an Oura ring, you'll need to know your ring size. The easiest way to do this is to use Oura's ring sizing kit, which you can purchase for $10 on Prime Day, and then receive a $10 credit towards buying your ring.

If you're already wearing the Oura Ring 3 and are looking to upgrade, the sizing is slightly different on the Oura Ring 4, as the sensors on the underside of the ring are flatter, and the ring itself is thinner and lighter.

If you're new to smart rings, the Oura Ring 4 is an inconspicuous fitness tracker that sits on your finger. It can count steps, read your heart rate, track your sleep, predict your cycle, gauge your stress, and offer actionable insights based on your body's readiness and resilience. It's screen-free and discreet, but gives you a ton of information about your health.

I've been testing fitness trackers for the past decade, and the Oura Ring 4 is up there with my favorite. The ring alerts me that I'm getting ill before my symptoms arise, tells me when I need to get to bed earlier, and even knew I was pregnant before I did. It's a fantastic tracker, and now is a great time to buy, as it's the cheapest it has ever been. Read our Oura Ring 4 review to find out more.