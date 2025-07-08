The DJI Osmo Action 4 is unbeatable if you’re on a budget — and it just hit rock bottom price for Prime Day

The Prime Day deals have arrived, and there are some fantastic deals on action cameras. My favorite is undoubtedly this deal on my top-budget action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 4, which is currently $90 off at Amazon.

At $209, this is the joint cheapest I've ever seen this camera sell for in the U.S., and the price is tied with last year's Black Friday sale price.

If you're in the U.K. like me, you're in for even more of a treat. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is currently £124 off at Amazon, so just £165! That's a wild price for such an incredible action camera. Brits: buy now! It probably won't get cheaper than this.

U.S. Deal DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $209 at Amazon This deal on the Osmo Action 4 is my top overall pick. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is my favorite budget action camera. Since the Osmo Action 5 Pro launched, DJI has reduced the cost of the older model, and it's now at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. Fantastic 4K video, great internal audio, wireless hookup to DJI mics, and a slew of pro features — all for little more than $200. This is the joint lowest price the OA4 has ever been, tied with Black Friday last year, so I doubt it will go lower in the U.S. over the event (in short, it's a good idea to buy now!)

U.K. deal DJI Osmo Action 4: was £289 now £165 at Amazon DJI has slashed the Osmo Action 4's price in the U.K. too! This is a professional action camera, so even though it isn't the latest model, it still offers a vast amount of performance for the money. If you don't want to wait, it's worth taking the plunge already. As I predicted yesterday (when the camera was £215), the U.K. price has now dropped even further to a record low. Now is the time to buy the OA4!

How low will DJI go?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Rumors abound that DJI will be releasing new cameras soon, which may be why we're seeing big discounts on its cameras for Prime Day.

Yesterday, in my roundup of the top Prime Day action camera deals, I wrote that I expected DJI gear to start dropping a little further in the U.K. (it was at £215), but I wasn't expecting the OA4 to be discounted quite this much. £165 is, frankly, crazy money for this camera — I can't see it dropping any further and now is absolutely the time to buy if you want a new action camera!

Alas, U.S. trade tariffs have affected DJI products, meaning lower levels of discount in the States, although $209 is still an incredibly good price for the OA4. You simply can't find a brand new action camera for that money with the pro features of this camera.

The finest budget action camera you can buy

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is my top budget pick on our list of the best action cameras you can buy, and that was before the Prime Day discount!

This little camera packs 4K video, decent stabilization, great internal microphones and wireless hookups to DJI devices like the DJI Mic 2 or DJI Mic Mini. It also features a slew of professional features, including Log and HLG recording for wider dynamic range capture.

It isn't as capable as the newer DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, which features improved stabilization and battery life (and is my favorite action camera overall), but the newer model is naturally more expensive.

Pound for pound (literally in the U.K.), the Osmo Action 4 was already phenomenal value for money and an ideal tool for aspiring content creators needing a professional-tier camera without breaking the bank.