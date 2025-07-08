This Oura Ring alternative tracks my sleep like a dream - and now it's on sale for Prime Day

One of the best parts of scouting out the best Prime Day deals is stumbling across some of my favorite products I have tested as a reviewer here at Tom's Guide for a discounted price.

Having spent a considerable amount of time with some of these products, I am confident that they will be worth your money. The Amazfit Bip 6 is the perfect example of getting bang for your buck.

Currently, the Amazfit Bip 6 is available on Amazon U.S. for $64, representing a 19% price reduction from the usual $79. The Bip 6 is also discounted at Amazon U.K. and available for £63, down from £79.

Amazfit Bip 6: was $79 now $64 at Amazon The Amazfit Bip 6 accurately tracks sleep, readiness, and workouts, providing me with actionable feedback on my health metrics. Although it may have a budget price tag, the performance of this watch is anything but.

Amazfit Bip 6: was £79 now £63 at Amazon It does it all. Tracks sleep with ease, pushes you in workouts, and has insane battery life to keep up with day-to-day life. It also looks sleek and has an interchangeable strap.

The Amazfit Bip 6 is the epitome of technology designed to enhance your life. It can track 140 different types of workouts. I have used it to track everything from my yoga stretches before to my weekend runs.

If you enjoy running in new areas and don't want to get lost, you can download maps to your watch that can be accessed offline. I loved this feature because it allowed me to switch up my route a little without worrying about getting all turned around.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On top of that, the two weeks of battery life has also served me well. I don't have to worry about charging it before I go to bed every night like with other smartwatches I have tried.

But what I am most interested in with this smartwatch is the sleep-tracking functions. I am a self-confessed sleep-tracking fanatic and live and die by what my Oura Ring tells me when I wake up in the morning. The Amazfit tracks sleep and readiness, providing feedback to help you improve your sleep as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You do need to get a subscription if you want an in-depth analysis of your sleep and patterns beyond just sleep and readiness scores. However, you also pay a subscription if you have an Oura Ring.

When considering the initial price difference between the two gadgets, it's a no-brainer if you're just starting your metric tracking journey.

