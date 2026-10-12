Google just fixed my biggest design complaint about the Fitbit Air — and it looks stunning

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — the Fitbit Air is one of my favorite fitness trackers to launch this year. At $99, it’s super affordable, it’s extremely comfortable to wear, and the Google Health app is excellent. Yet my one gripe has been that, while it looks a lot more discreet than a Whoop or Garmin Cirqa, I’d still take it off if I was going out with friends.

That is, until now — along with the Fitbit Edge, Google quietly released some new premium metal bands for the Fitbit Air, and they look beautiful. Move over, Oura; there’s a new device that looks like jewelry — read on to find out more.

Fitbit Air Metal Mesh band: when is it coming and what will it cost?

The Metal Mesh band is made from stainless steel and will be available in champagne gold or polished silver. On its own, it’ll cost $70, but you can also buy one that is paired with an Obsidian Fitbit Air for $149. This gives users the option to buy a more expensive-looking version of the tracker, but even with just the band itself, you won’t be able to see the little pebble when it’s on your wrist.

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(Image credit: Google)

Of course, I’m yet to see the band up close, but they definitely give the Fitbit Air a premium facelift. The finely woven metal bands allow the device to disappear onto the wrist and look more like jewelry than any of the bands it launched with. At first glance, you probably wouldn’t even notice the tracker, making it more like the Oura Ring in terms of discreet fitness tracking.

(Image credit: Google)

The new bands will be available on October 27, when the Fitbit Edge launches. I, personally, can’t wait to get my hands on the Champagne gold band, but let me know what you think of the new launches in the comments below, and whether $70 is too much to spend when the tracker itself only costs $99.

Until then, I’ll sit here patiently waiting for Google to release the armband we’ve all been asking for.

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