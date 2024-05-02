Garmin’s Mother’s Day sale is on — 5 GPS smartwatch deals I’d buy right now

Garmin’s early Mother’s Day sale is on and a boatload of my favorite fitness-tracking wearables are discounted, including several of the best smartwatches money can buy, like the Venu 3. Of course, you don’t have to be shopping for mom to score these deals. Here are five of the best.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is the most heavily discounted at $100 ; it also happens to be one of the Garmin models I recommend most thanks to its nearly endless battery life and great GPS accuracy. Find this deal and more below.

Garmin GPS smartwatch Mother’s Day deals

Garmin Lily 2: was $249 now $199

The Garmin Lily 2 is designed for women and boasts a petite 34mm size, a chic all-metal case and a monochromatic touch display. Launched earlier this year, this is one of Garmin's newest models, so it isn't frequently on sale. It's also packed with fitness-tracking and health-monitoring tech.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is big on fitness tracking tech and even offers advanced sleep and stress coaching tools, along with a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, all for under $300. And right now, it's even cheaper at just $249, making it the most feature-packed wearables for the cash on this list.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299

Need something that's adventure-ready? The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts" we noted in our Instinct 2 review. The standard edition has 28 days of battery but the Solar one can technically last forever with enough sunshine. This is also the lowest price I've seen it go for in some time.

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399

This "smart and sporty" flagship is the best fitness-tracking smartwatch on the market today boasting comprehensive workout and wellness monitoring technology and an impressive two weeks of battery life. You also get excellent recovery and fitness goal-tracking tools, a bright AMOLED screen and two case size options.

Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $449

One of the best GPS smartwatches for golfers supports more than 41,000 courses worldwide, alerts you to hazards, monitors your shots and swirls out GPS distance readings to help you step up your game. Grab this deal on either a black or white silicon strap.

