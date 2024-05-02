Garmin’s Mother’s Day sale is on — 5 GPS smartwatch deals I’d buy right now

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Save up to 25% off smartwatches for runners, golfers and more

Garmin Instinct 2 solar resting on a rock ledge.
(Image credit: Future)

Garmin’s early Mother’s Day sale is on and a boatload of my favorite fitness-tracking wearables are discounted, including several of the best smartwatches money can buy, like the Venu 3. Of course, you don’t have to be shopping for mom to score these deals. Here are five of the best. 

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is the most heavily discounted at $100; it also happens to be one of the Garmin models I recommend most thanks to its nearly endless battery life and great GPS accuracy. Find this deal and more below.

Garmin GPS smartwatch Mother’s Day deals

Garmin Lily 2: was $249 now $199

Garmin Lily 2: was $249 now $199
The Garmin Lily 2 is designed for women and boasts a petite 34mm size, a chic all-metal case and a monochromatic touch display. Launched earlier this year, this is one of Garmin's newest models, so it isn't frequently on sale. It's also packed with fitness-tracking and health-monitoring tech.

View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is big on fitness tracking tech and even offers advanced sleep and stress coaching tools, along with a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, all for under $300. And right now, it's even cheaper at just $249, making it the most feature-packed wearables for the cash on this list. 

View Deal
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299
Need something that's adventure-ready? The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts" we noted in our Instinct 2 review. The standard edition has 28 days of battery but the Solar one can technically last forever with enough sunshine. This is also the lowest price I've seen it go for in some time. 

View Deal
Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399
This "smart and sporty" flagship is the best fitness-tracking smartwatch on the market today boasting comprehensive workout and wellness monitoring technology and an impressive two weeks of battery life. You also get excellent recovery and fitness goal-tracking tools, a bright AMOLED screen and two case size options. 

View Deal
Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $449

Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $449
One of the best GPS smartwatches for golfers supports more than 41,000 courses worldwide, alerts you to hazards, monitors your shots and swirls out GPS distance readings to help you step up your game. Grab this deal on either a black or white silicon strap. 

View Deal

Want more deals on the latest gadgets and adventure gear? Helly Hansen is in the midst of a massive outerwear sale with deals starting at $15. You can also save big on Adidas gear through Amazon. Plus, a huge range of Nike sneakers and more are on sale

Looking for something more mom-specific? Here are 23 Mother's Day gift ideas that won't break the bank.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 158 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
$159.95
View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
2
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9
(Silver)
5
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)...
Best Buy
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
6
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
$159.95
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
7
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
$159.95
View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6
8
Fitbit Charge 6 GPS...
Adorama
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
9
Forerunner® 265 Black Bezel...
Garmin
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
10
Garmin Forerunner 265 Watch
Backcountry.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 