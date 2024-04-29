Helly Hansen spring outerwear sale — 7 deals I recommend starting at $15

For those not in the know, Helly Hansen, the Norwegian outerwear brand founded in 1887, is the crème de la crème of high-tech adventure clothing, from Arctic-ready parkas to quick-dry board shorts. And while HH wear tends to come at a hefty price, tons of items are marked down by as much as 50% during the brand's spring sale.

The standout deal, IMHO is half-off ultra-lightweight Helly Hansen Insulator jackets, in men's and women's styles. If I didn't already own a closet full of near-identical ones, I'd grab one for $100 without a second thought. Find details on this and more awesome deals below.

Helly Hansen spring outerwear sale

Helly Hansen Technical Graphic T-Shirt (men's): was $30 now $15

The HH Technical T-Shirt is a quick-drying, super-lightweight polyester garment perfect for workouts, hikes, bike rides and more. This one sports Helly Hansen's classic three peaks logo, with light green and grey eligible for the discount.

Helly Hansen Solen Neck Gaiter: was $25 now $19

It may look like a winter accessory but this soft, breathable gaiter is built for hot days, shielding your face and neck from harmful rays with UPF 50+ sun protection. It's also moisture-wicking, odor-resistant and darn fashionable if you ask me.

Helly Hansen Daybreaker Fleece Jacket (men's): was $70 now $35

35 bones for a chic full-zip HH fleece is a super solid deal. Choose from a huge selection of colors — some more discounted than others — with no shortage of sizes available. Built for all-year comfort, this is a go-to for early-morning errands, late-night bonfires and kicking it post-hike.

Helly Hansen Daybreaker 1/2 Zip Fleece (men's): was $60 now $45

The Daybreaker half-zip is also on sale if that's more your speed, though the discount isn't quite as epic. Still, there are plenty of styles and sizes to choose from.

Helly Hansen Loke Shell Jacket (women's): was $100 now $75

The Helly Hansen Loke Shell not only looks great —

especially in Jade (shown here) — but it's also built to keep you dry in even the most extreme weather conditions, making it a great option for all sorts of outdoor escapades and shenanigans. You can also grab one on sale in Honeycomb.

Helly Hansen Lifaloft Insulator Jacket (men's): was $200 now $100

This jacket will change your life. OK, maybe not but if you run chilly and hate bulky, heavy or restrictive outwear, the Helly Hansen Lifaloft Insulator is built for you. Weighing less than a pound, this synthetic puffer can be worn as an outer or insulating layer and boasts solid wind and water resistance.

Helly Hansen Lifaloft Insulator Jacket (women's): was $200 now $100

Helly Hansen also has women's Lifaloft Insulators on sale for 50% off, boasting the same features and tech as the men's version in a slightly more fitted, lighter-weight design.

