7 Nike deals I’d shop right now — including the Pegasus 40 running shoes for just $58

Not long ago, I had to officially bid farewell to my favorite pair of trainers — the Nike React Infinity 3 — due to rips in the toe box, a flattened foam sole, and stains that no longer came out after an OxiClean bath. Finding a proper replacement so far has proven futile, especially since I refuse to pay full price. Technically a running shoe, these supportive, cushiony sneakers were my go-to for everything from weight training to HIIT cardio workouts, saving my actual running shoes from extra wear and tear. Luckily, Nike has a plethora of options to suit my multipurpose requirements.

That’s why I’ve been frequently keeping tabs on the clearance section and where I recently discovered that you can now take an additional 25% off current sale items with the coupon code "JUST4MOM" at Nike. While I haven’t found anything for myself yet, there are 7 other seriously tempting good deals to shop (including the Pegasus 40, which is now down to just $58 from $130!), all listed below.

The Best Nike Shoe Deals

Men's Calm Slides: was $50 now $34 @ Nike

Only the Khaki colorway is sporting a discount, and while the additional 25% off doesn't apply to these, we still think they're worth a buy at 30% off. These contoured foam pieces promise to cradle your feet in a water-friendly design, making them perfect for summer days spent by the pool. Nike does emphasize, however, that these run a bit small, so you may want to consider going up a size.

Men's Interact Run Road Running Shoes: was $85 now $50 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are a whopping 40% off and still available in every size (rare for discounts this big). This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue, for instance, provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Men's Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes: was $130 now $58 @ NIke

Pegasus has been part of Nike's running lineup for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." The biggest discount is limited to the all-over bronze and olive color combination, which is 40% off to begin with. That means you can scoop these up in nearly every size for just $58 — talk about a steal. Make sure to use coupon "JUST4MOM" at checkout to get this price.

Men's Wildhorse 8 Trail Shoes: was $140 now $83 @ Nike

The Nike Wildhorse 8 is our choice for the best-looking trail running shoe. The midsole contains Nike's React Foam, which provides a pleasant balance between cushioning and ground feel. They're comfortable to wear while running long distances, but we noted that the outsole can be slippery while running on wet terrain.

Women's Air Max 270: was $160 now $91 @ Nike

It's not often that this popular sneaker dips so deeply in price. Also eligible for the extra 25% off discount (just remember to pop in the coupon code "JUST4MOM" prior to checkout), these easy-to-slip-on sneakers provide buyers with a boost (270 degrees of air!) and nail the trifecta of comfort, style and support.

Women's Metcon 9 Workout Shoes: was $150 now $74 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 is our top choice for the best cross-training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, offer a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now, a few sizes and colors are on sale for just $74. Use coupon "JUST4MOM" to get this price.