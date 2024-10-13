I drove a Hyundai Ioniq 5 for a week — and it’s one of the best values in a crossover EV

Despite being one of the coolest electric cars I’ve tested this year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is grossly overpriced and beyond my budget with a starting price of $66,0000. That’s why there’s the standard Hyundai Ioniq 5 exists, which at $41,800 for the SE trim, is a much more realistic option for people looking to invest into their first all-electric vehicle.

Apart from Tesla, Hyundai has one of the most diverse EV lineups that cover a broad range of vehicles. I’ve already test drove its all-electric sedan in the Hyundai Ioniq 6, as well as its sub-compact SUV in the Kona Electric — so I’m already acclimated to how Hyundai's EVs perform and handle.

I ended up driving the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD for a week. This model goes up in price to $53,500, but I’ll tell you now that it comes with a ton more conveniences than the performance-driven Ioniq 5 N. Plus, it's the more practical option for most people. Here's why.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD: Quick specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD Battery 77.4 kWh Motor 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) Range 303 miles (RWD), 260 miles (AWD) Horsepower 320 hp Wheels 19-inches MSRP $53,500

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD: Driving summary

There’s obviously a lot of similarities between my driving experience with the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N — but one thing that stands out to me is how it has a much better turning radius. I also enjoy Hyundai’s smart cruise control system, which has been a staple stand out among other cruise control systems I’ve tried. That’s partly due to how it’s pretty generous at braking and accelerating, while also maintaining itself in its lane with minimal intervention on my part.

I ended up driving a total of 201.8 miles with an average efficiency of 3.3 mi/kWh. That’s better than the 3 mi/kWh efficiency I was getting when I test drove the Ioniq 5 N a couple months back, but even at this rate, it wouldn’t exceed its rating of 260 miles. Frankly, it’s short in this area and could be problematic for those looking to do a lot of long-distance driving.

Luckily this time around, unlike with the Ioniq 5 N, I’m able to charge it at home on Level 1 charging. After 10 hours and 59 minutes, it went from a battery level of 46% to 52% in that span — adding back a total of 16 miles. That’s a smidge better than other EVs I’ve charged at home with, but its 1.45 mi/hr charging rate could be better. Of course, I always recommend installing a Level 2 charger because it’s much more efficient with less charging time. By comparison, the Lexus RZ 450e achieves a better 3.43 mi/hour rate on Level 1.

201.8 total miles driven, mixed between city and highway driving

Achieved a best mark of 3.4 mi/kWh efficiency with long distance driving

Averaged 3 mi/kWh efficiency as a whole

16 miles of range added back in 10 hours and 59 minutes with Level 1 charging

Went from 46% to 52% charge level in that time

3.43 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD: What I Like

Reclining driver’s seat

(Image credit: Future)

If you’ve ever charged an EV at a station, you’ve probably seen how drivers often wait it out inside of their vehicles. Similar to the reclining captain’s seat with the Kia EV9 that I enjoyed, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a reclining driver’s seat that puts me into this almost zero gravity-like position while seated. A single press of a button on the side of the seat activates it and makes those waits a lot more comfortable.

Dazzling headlights and taillights

(Image credit: Future)

At dusk when the sun’s already over the horizon, the Ioniq 5’s projector LED lights shimmer in the dark. They’re made more pronounced by how they’re stacked almost on top of one another to give its a 3D-like depth effect, which is further enhanced by the accent LED strip lighting running down nearly the entire span of the front bumper.

Gorgeous interior lighting

(Image credit: Future)

Another hallmark quality that I enjoy about Hyundai’s EVs is their brilliant interior lighting, and the Ioniq 5 is no exception. It’s not as overboard as the ambient lighting in the Genesis GV70, but it has enough potency in giving the interior space a pleasant amount of ambiance. Specifically, I love how the speakers are outlined in light — as well as the middle console.

Panoramic moonroof

(Image credit: Future)

For its exorbitant cost, there was no moon roof of any kind with the Ioniq 5 N. However, it’s a different story here with the cheaper Ioniq 5 because it features a panoramic moonroof that gives me a great view of the sky while driving — which is equally as delightful at night. Instead of the traditional way of how the covers retracted from one side, the Ioniq 5 changes it up by retracting it from both ends.

Breathable bucket seats

(Image credit: Future)

Usually bucket seats are commonly found in coupes and small sedans, so I was a little surprised to see them in the Ioniq 5. I’m actually surprised that a crossover SUV such as this packs bucket seats, but what I like about them is the breathable material they’re covered in — which is made better by how they’re ventilated to provide even better airflow on those warmer days.

Sun screen shades

(Image credit: Future)

For the rear passenger seats, there are pull-up sun screen shades that can break up the sun’s intensity without obstructing too much of the view. So far, I’ve only come across a few vehicles that offer them, but they’ve mostly been in luxury vehicles like the Genesis GV70 and GV80. It’s a nice perk for your rear passengers to use when the sun’s just too intense.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD: What I Don't Like

Wired Android Auto & CarPlay

(Image credit: Future)

Although I’d rather have some of it than none at all, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 provides access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay — but through a wired connection. Meaning, I’m forced to connect my phone to a cable in order to use either of those infotainment systems instead of leaning on the native one from Hyundai. But at least there’s the option here because other EVs force you to use their infotainment systems, which are nowhere as robust as CarPlay or Android Auto.

Range could be better

(Image credit: Future)

Naturally, any all-wheel drive vehicle will have less range than their rear wheel drive counterparts, but the Ioniq 5’s EPA-estimated rating of 260 miles is still on the short end in my experience test driving EVs. Yes, it’s a smidge better than the abysmal 220 mile range of the Ioniq 5 N, but it would be even better to get it closer to that golden mark of 300 miles. But to its credit, this range is for AWD trim. By choosing the RWD version, which also drops its price by a smidge, you should be able to get up to a range of 303 miles.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD: Bottom line

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like I said at the beginning, Hyundai has one of the most diverse EV lineups around — and the Ioniq 5 sits squarely in the middle. It certainly proves it has the driving performance and premium features that make this particular trim attractive for car buyers. On the road, it’s equally as polarizing with its tank-shaped design mixed in with a few futuristic aesthetics that make it a standout.

There are certainly other EVs that are comparable to this, like the Toyota bZ4X or Subaru Solterra, but I like the Ioniq 5 more because Hyundai’s a lot more generous with the features it packs into its EVs.