I drove a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for a week — and it’s a beast of an EV

Back in the spring, I got my first look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N during the 2024 New York International Auto Show. When I sat into the driver’s seat, it instantly brought me back to my 20s when I was all about sporty cars that were performance driven. But as an all-electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 N distances itself from just about every other EV I’ve tested this year.

While it’s all about performance, Hyundai also pays attention to the design and customization level with the Ioniq 5 N. Sure, it might share superficial similarities with the standard Ioniq 5 trim, but this one’s a totally different beast that gets attention on the road.

After test driving the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD for a week, I will agree that it satisfies my need for speed — but it does come at a steep price.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: quick specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Ioniq 5 N AWD Batetry 84kWh Range 221 miles Horsepower 601 hp Wheels 21-inches MSRP $66,110

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Pros

After spending some time in the car, there was a lot to like about this high-performance EV. Here are some of the standouts.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Head turning design

(Image credit: Future)

Most of the compelling EVs on the market try to adopt a futuristic-looking aesthetic, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sprinkles on a dash of sportiness to make it a stunner on the road. The matte blue paint job makes the Ioniq 5 N stand out in a sea of boring, muted shades on the road.

Not to be outdone by the soft tones of its all-matte job, small details throughout the compact crossover SUV give it a sporty look — like how the LED projector headlights are stacked on top of one another, resulting in this 3D-depth like effect.

And I liked the cutouts on the grill for its air intakes and how the orange and black accents all around the body contrasts nicely against the blue. Either way, Hyundai has crafted the perfect blend of future meets sporty.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Customizable tuning performance

(Image credit: Future)

There was a time when I was all about tuning and modding my car, but that ship has long since sailed away. But for those who still have the itch for being able to tune nearly every aspect of their vehicle to their liking will love activating N mode.

For the average Joe, these settings may be too comprehensive for them to tinker around — but this is exactly what makes the Ioniq 5 N unique among EVs.

From being able to adjust the responsiveness of the brakes, to reliving that feeling of manually shifting gears, and even adjusting the torque distribution, it offers an unprecedented level of customization. And it can even mimic the rearing sounds of an engine, even if it’s only something that can be heard in the cabin space.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Incredible acceleration

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a bright orange NGB button on the steering wheel that stands for N Grin Boost, a mode that injects boosted power up to 641 hp for 10 seconds. This can result in accelerating the Ioniq 5 N from 0 to 60 mph in a matter of 3.4 seconds.

I tried it out first at a stop light, and I cannot begin to tell you how intense it is. Once activated, I pressed down onto the accelerator and my body was instantly thrusted backwards into the seat. Really, it was like I was in an arcade game after hitting a boost speedup because it felt exactly like that.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Roomy interior space

(Image credit: Future)

Surprisingly, the ride is made better by the fact that the Ioniq 5 N has a spacious interior — including the cabin space where there was more than enough clearance for my legs sitting in the rear seats.

With its sporty looking bucket seats, complete with a glowing ‘N’ built into the frame, I’m still surprised that a sporty styled crossover like this could comfortably drive a small family with ease.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Decent driving efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

Even with an emphasis on power and performance, I’m shocked that the Ioniq 5 N got me to an efficiency of 3 mi/kWh during my week’s worth of driving. Early on I was getting around 2.7 mi/kWh, but it slowly crept up and eventually got to that 3 mi/kWh rate that I think is the sweet spot for an EV.

While it doesn’t reach the 4 mi/ kWh efficiencies I got from test driving the Lucid Air Pure and Hyundai Kona Electric, I think the trade-off for performance is forgiving.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Cons

It's an impressive electric vehicle, but it's not quite perfect. After spending a week with the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD, there were a couple of areas I think need a bit of fine-tuning.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Manual seats

(Image credit: Future)

I totally understand if the passenger seat is manual, but there’s a certain standard for EVs to live up to with the driver’s seat. Instead, it’s an all-manual affair with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N — so I was really surprised when I reached down the side of the driver’s seat, only to realize there were manual knobs to adjust the seat. For something as pricey as this, I was expecting powered seats.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Narrow turning radius

(Image credit: Future)

When I first took the Ioniq 5 N for a spin around the block, I quickly realized it has a narrow turning radius — which could be the result of its 21-inch wheels. They definitely add to its appeal, but they make it impossible to tackle quick turns because I have to anticipate them ahead of time. That’s also why I end up taking turns wider because the last thing I want is to brush the back wheels against the curb.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Pricey cost makes it a hard sell

(Image credit: Future)

I understand that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is meant for a specific kind of driver, but it’s hard to overlook its $66,100 starting cost. At this rate, it’s easily catapulted into the luxury class and makes for a tougher sell to a broader audience.

Another reason why it could be seen as overpriced is because it lacks the amenities and features frequently found in EVs at this price range. Normally I’d see a moonroof, head-up display, and even parking assistance for something like these, but you get none of those luxury features here.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD: Bottom line

One of the best parts about driving the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD is the thrills it offers and its irresistible looks. I can’t tell you the amount of times it garnered a few glances from people just driving it on the road because it looks something out of a Fast & Furious movie. But I can’t stop thinking about how absurdly expensive it is, especially when the standard Ioniq 5 is priced much lower and has a better range.

Unless you really love the tuning and customizing aspect of the Ioniq 5 N, you can find much better values in other EVs at this price point. I would gladly sacrifice many of the tuning settings in place of other luxury features to justify its $66K+ cost, or perhaps just strip it down a bit to put it under $50,000.