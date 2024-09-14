I drove a Subaru Solterra EV for week — here’s my pros and cons

I didn’t realize how often car manufacturers collaborate with one another when it comes to developing new vehicles, but it seems like a frequent thing. That’s because after picking up the 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring (from $51,995), it looked very familiar with its peculiar body style — which became even more apparent sitting in the driver’s seat for the first time.

Really, it felt like deja vu because I thought I was checking out the Toyota bZ4X yet again. It was only a bit later on when I found out it’s based on the e-TNGA platform that was co-developed by Toyota and Subaru. Now it makes sense why the Solterra looks exactly like the bZ4X, much like how the Honda Prologue, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Cadillac Lyriq are all similar because they’re based off the same platform.

Since I got a good feel for how the bZ4X handles, I wasn’t all that surprised with the Solterra. There are some notable differences, but for the most part I can say that much like the bZ4X, Subaru’s first all-electric vehicle has room to grow. Here’s all of my pros and cons after test driving the Subaru Solterra for a week.

2024 Subaru Solterra Touring: Quick Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring Battery 72.8 kWh Range 222 miles Horsepower 215 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $51,995

2024 Subaru Solterra Touring: Driving summary

(Image credit: Future)

For the most part, Subaru Solterra's driving performance mirrors the bZ4X — so I really enjoy how this compact crossover is zippy with the acceleration, despite having a weak 215 hp motor. With all of my test drives, I like to emphasize the results I got with my real-world testing, along with how it handles Level 1 charging. I can’t stress enough about installing a Level 2 charger at home, but those just starting out will likely lean on Level 1 charging until they’re able to properly install a Level 2.

382.7 miles driven between highway and city driving

Reached a maximum 4.3 mi/kWh efficiency driving 36 miles of congestion driving

33 miles added with Level 1 charging in 9.133 hours

About 3.61 miles/hour rate on Level 1 charging

33% battery increase in 9.133 hours of charging

During one of my long distance driving tests that had me in traffic congestion for most of the ride, I was astounded it reached an efficiency of 4.3 mi/kWh in the 33 miles I drove. On average, though, the Solterra was getting me around 2.9 mi/kWh efficiency — which is decent, but not great. For example, the compact SUV in the Hyundai Kona Electric reached an efficiency of 4.5 mi/kWh.

2024 Subaru Solterra Touring: Pros

Futuristic design

(Image credit: Future)

I can’t stress enough how I love the futuristic styling of the Solterra. Sure, it’s no different from the bZ4X, but that’s not a problem because its hard angled lines and contrasting accent colors make quick work in getting people’s attention — especially when it features a sleek, low profile design. The stacked projector headlights on the front also accentuates its look, while the lack of more airflow vents on the grill makes it look unlike most things you’ll see on the road.

Smooth ride

(Image credit: Future)

Even though I kept it in ECO mode for most of my test drive, I will say that the Subaru Solterra has decent power when you need it. Even when it’s at a complete stop, it has no issues getting into top speed, while on the highway, its low-profile design makes it feel much more stable at higher speeds than other SUVs I’ve tested — like the Kia EV9.

One thing that separates the Solterra from the bZ4X is X-Mode, which changes the way it handles tougher driving conditions. While it’s meant to optimize the performance and handling for off-road driving, I found it useful in giving the Solterra a better grip with steep inclines.

Excellent smart cruise control

(Image credit: Future)

By now, it feels like smart cruise control comes standard in more vehicles, but not all of them perform exactly like the Solterra. Today’s smart cruise control does more than just to maintain your speed, but it will also apply any necessary braking and acceleration — all while steering the wheel for you.

The Solterra’s smart cruise control system is easily one of the best around, and just like the Toyota bZ4X, it does a better job of reacting to the conditions. For example, it applies a steady acceleration that never feels aggressive. I can’t tell you the amount of times it feels like the Solterra is anticipating the road ahead because it’s not jarring in the way it reacts.

2024 Subaru Solterra Touring: Cons

There’s nothing too different about it

(Image credit: Future)

I’ll admit that it feels weird when two cars from different makers look identical, but I wish Subaru tweaked a few things since the Solterra technically came out after the Toyota bZ4X. Instead, I think it’s a missed opportunity for Subaru to set it apart. Just look at the Honda Prologue and Chevrolet Blazer EV, which have enough distinctive qualities about them — despite sharing the same chassis. Considering that it’s Subaru’s first EV, it’s overshadowed by the bZ4X simply for the fact that it got out of the gate first.

Infrared camera annoys you

(Image credit: Future)

You could argue that the Subaru Solterra is one of the safest cars to drive, mainly because it’s non-stop at keeping an eye out on drivers with the infrared camera integrated above the steering wheel. Similar to the bZ4X, the infrared camera monitors you while driving — alerting me whenever I’m not looking straight at the dashboard, or when it can’t see my face. This type of nagging also persists with its smart cruise control system, which will disengage if the attention alerts it sends out are ignored.

2024 Subaru Solterra Touring: Bottom line

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I don’t think the Subaru Solterra is a bad option if you’re looking for an EV that’s big on utility. Naturally, it has plenty of that with its spacious size and excellent handling. But it doesn’t do anything much else to set it apart from the bZ4X. For example, it doesn’t help that current lease deals benefit the bZ4X.

That’s because at $219/month for 36 months with $3,999 down, you’re paying $11,883 for Toyota’s EV — whereas Subaru’s asking $329/month for 36 months with $329 down, which turns out to be $12,173. And when you look at their MSRPs, again it’s Toyota with the lower cost with a $43,070 sticker price for the base XLE trim of the bZ4X versus $44,995 for the Solterra.

Unless you’re a diehard Subaru driver, it’s hard to dismiss the value that the bZ4X offers.