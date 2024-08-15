I just drove Toyota's first EV for a week — here's my pros and cons

When it comes to forward thinking solutions, Toyota single handedly propelled hybrid vehicles into the mainstream with its Prius line. After decades of perfecting its hybrid models, a new endeavor awaits the Japanese car brand, with the Toyota bZ4X being its first-ever commercial EV.

You’d think that one of the biggest pioneers of hybrid cars would be more proactive about developing more electric vehicles, but that hasn’t been the case. Since the 2024 bZ4X is Toyota's first and only all-electric vehicle, I have higher expectations around how it compares against all the other EVs I’ve test drove this year, including favorites like the Kia EV9 and Cadillac Lyriq.

While the base SE trim starts at $43,070, I drove the 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited trim that starts at $47,180 for a week. Even though it has a lower EPA-estimated 236 miles of range, this particular model does gain a few premium features over the base offering.

2024 Toyota bZ4X: Pros

Sleek, futuristic design

Most of today’s best electric cars stand out for their futuristic design, and the Toyota bZ4X doesn’t disappoint with its own sleek aesthetics. Sloping, angular lines around the front and backside give the compact crossover SUV a bold look, while still packing spacious room in the interior and trunk area.

The two-toned paint job also helps to give the bZ4X that slick look that gets attention on the road. Meanwhile, its futuristic design is further emphasized by its projector headlights that are stacked one against each other to give off an almost 3D-like effect.

Cockpit style driver's seat

Inside, I was actually taken back by the style of the driver’s seat because it felt like I was about to pilot a jet fighter. Usually the dashboard cluster display that shows my speed is positioned closely to the steering wheel, but Toyota places it farther back with a considerable amount of gap between the two.

Still, I really like how this cockpit style driver’s seat gives off the illusion of controlling a speedy jet. However, others might find it cramped due to how the steering wheel hugs close to you.

Easy-to-maneuver shifter

One annoying trend I see in many EVs is that the shifter is often placed alongside the steering wheel. However, the bZ4X has it positioned in a more convenient location right below the climate controls closer to the bottom middle console.

The rotating knob also makes it a cinch to switch between drive and reverse, while setting the bZ4X into park requires the press of the dedicated button. This is one of the better implementations for the shifter because it doesn’t get confused with other triggers on the steering wheel, like the windshield wipers.

This one’s more of a convenience feature than anything else, but the bZ4X Limited features a foot-activated liftgate that comes in handy when I have overstuffed grocery bags in both hands. Rather than attempting to fumble around to find the keys or press the button on the liftgate, a quick tap from my foot near the middle portion of the bumper engages the liftgate to open up.

This hands-free way of opening the trunk definitely comes in hand more often than not.

Automated parking assist

I think of myself as a confident driver who can park well. But for those who need a little bit more help, the 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited gives them the option to lean on some assistance with Toyota’s Advanced Park technology.

I tried out parking assistance in a parking lot with the lines clearly visible, and to its credit, the feature worked flawlessly without my intervention. Once activated, I selected the parking spot I want the bZ4X to move into — and then it takes care of the rest by steering the wheel on its own.

Spacious rear seats and trunk

Thanks to the spacious legroom in the back seats, your passengers will ride around in comfort. It also helps that the second row features the same mesh fabric seats as the front for that cushioned feel, while the dedicated climate controls situated in the middle console enhance the overall comfort experience for passengers.

Other crossover EVs I’ve tested normally compromise in the trunk space, but that’s not the case with the bZ4X. In fact, I used the EV to pick up a pull-up station I found on Facebook Marketplace — it easily managed to fit inside with the seats folded all the way down.

2024 Toyota bZ4X: Cons

Short 236 miles of range

Considering that Toyota has perfected the art of making hybrid cars that get longer range than traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, you’d think that the bZ4X would surely over achieve in the range department as well. Unfortunately it’s rather low with its EPA-estimated range of 236 miles from its 71.4 kWh battery. Other EVs I’ve tested with similar sized batteries, like the Genesis GV60, go farther at 294 miles.

However, the saving grace has to be the bZ4X's excellent efficiency — which came to about 3.1 mi/kWh efficiency with my week’s worth of driving. In my highway driving test, the bZ4X pulled in an even better 4.1 mi/kWh efficiency with the 34.4 miles I drove one-way. If you’re very lenient with the acceleration, the bZ4X battery could end up lasting longer than you think.

For the cost, Toyota's EV is sadly short on range and well behind what other comparable EVs achieve.

Constantly nags me about my driving

I’ll say this about the bZ4X: it’s one of the most annoying EVs to drive. That’s because the infrared camera built right above the steering wheel constantly monitors my driving, which I suppose is a good thing — especially if you’re not paying attention. However, it’s too overbearing at times with the constant notifications popping up in the dashboard cluster display.

What’s worse is that if you’re the type to drive with one hand in the 12:00 position, the bZ4X will nag you until you move your hand out of the way. And with smart cruise control, the infrared camera keeps watch so that I’m always holding the steering wheel firmly — and if not, it’ll disengage it.

No extra drive modes

Another feature I commonly find in today’s best electric cars is the ability to switch up driving modes. I’m mostly easygoing with my driving, often accelerating gradually and coasting to a stop as much as possible to maximize the efficiency. Yet, I wish that the 2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited offered additional driving modes.

I’ll admit that the bZ4X has a lot of pep behind its acceleration, but it would’ve been nice to get even greater power out of the EV by having it in some sort of sport mode for better responsiveness with the brake and accelerator. Instead, the only option is ECO mode.