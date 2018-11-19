Killer Deal: Xbox One X Is Now $110 Off with Coupon

'Tis the season to be gaming. And Walmart's trying to help facilitate the fun without walloping your wallets.

The big box store has two deals on the Xbox One X, that will save you a total of $110 on the system. Plus, it's cheaper than what you'd find on Amazon or Best Buy.

One deal will drop the price of the console down to $389 while the other bundles Bethesda's latest entry to the Fallout series, Fallout 76 with the console for only $419. All you have to do is create a new Walmart account and enter coupon code "ELLEN10" during checkout to get in on the savings.





But who is the Xbox One X for? Gamers who want the most performance out of their consoles with the highest frame rates and resolution. Recognized as "the world's most powerful console," the Xbox One X packs a custom AMD GPU that kicks out a previously unheard of (at least for a game console) 6 teraflops of power. That means the One X allows you to game, capture video and stream certain content at 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Oh, and in case you're not ready to make the leap to a 4K TV, the One X can also do a bit of upscaling, making games look better on 1080p televisions as well.

Since I reviewed the One X back in 2017, Microsoft has made significant strides to beef up its rather small offering of first-party games. In addition to getting a couple of free games every month with an Xbox Live subscription ($59.99 a year), Microsoft has also rolled out backward compatibility which laid the groundwork for Xbox Game Pass, a $10 a month service that lets you play any of the 240 games in the catalog. Think of it like Netflix, but for games.

And thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere, if you own a compatible title and a Windows 10 PC, you can play the game on the One X or your desktop.