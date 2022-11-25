Act fast on these Xbox Black Friday deals to build your perfect setup

Black Friday is the perfect time to build the perfect Xbox gaming setup. Deals on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, plus controllers and games, make it so you can save money while getting everything you need. Plus, if you need a TV, there are tons of Black Friday TV deals so you can get a big screen for some big games.

Below, we're going to take you step by step so you can put together the perfect Xbox setup this holiday season.

Black Friday Xbox deals: Best deals

Best Black Friday Xbox console deals

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Okay, first thing first: you'll need a console. Luckily, Microsoft gives you a couple of options. The entry-level option is the Xbox Series S, which doesn't run games in 4K resolution and loses the disc drive. However, if you're someone who uses Xbox Game Pass or only buys digital games, the Series S is great unless you need a truly cutting-edge gaming experience.

Plus, there are actually a couple of good deals on the Series S this Black Friday. The best deal right now is the Xbox Series S for just $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is one of the lower prices we've seen for the console, but it's on sale for $249 at a lot of other retailers if this price goes away.

If you want something more powerful, then the Xbox Series X is for you. This next-generation console does native 4K gaming and 4K upscaling with a maximum resolution of 8K. It's truly the best Xbox ever and will be future-proof for years to come. Unfortunately, there are no discounts on the Series X right now, but at least it's finally in stock.

Xbox Series S console

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, it's designed exclusively for digital games.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + extra controller: was $359 now $289 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Do you often play with a friend? Enjoy a bit of couch co-op? Then this console deal might be the one for you since it gives you an extra controller. At the moment, the console and controllers are on sale to the point where it's better to buy a console and a second controller separately, but we wanted to include this here in case prices change or controllers start selling out.

Xbox Series X console

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X: available now for $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series X is the best Xbox you can get. It's the ultimate gaming machine, with true 4K gaming and tons of power. Demand for the Xbox Series X is still very high, but right now you can get it at Walmart without having to wait. We're not expecting significant discounts on the Series X this holiday season, so feel free to grab it now. If you wait, stock may run out.

Best Black Friday Xbox games deals

Okay, so you have a console and maybe an extra controller. Now you need some games to play. Black Friday is an excellent time to pick up some of the best Xbox Series X/S games, so make sure you grab some before they go back to full price.



One of the best deals out there right now is Elden Ring for just $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab). We found Elden Ring to be a great game when we reviewed it, with deep demanding gameplay and robust character building.

And while there are some great deals on first-party Microsoft Xbox games, don't forget you can get those games included in Xbox Game Pass. So don't take advantage of the (admittedly great) Halo Infinite deal below if you have Game Pass. You already have it.

Xbox Series X/S games

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: was $59 now $35 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The clear frontrunner for Game of the Year 2022, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki at the team at From Software. With worldbuilding from George R.R. Martin venture to the Lands Between and fight challenging foes in an effort to become the Elden Lord. Just be warned, Elden Ring won't be bested without a fight.

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6: was $49 now $9 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running Far Cry series just dropped to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Far Cry 6 takes you to the fictional island of Yara where you must work with a group of modern-day guerrillas to overthrow Anton Castillo, a ruthless dictator. Far Cry 6 is one of the biggest games on Xbox Series X, and offers dozens of hours of chaotic fun either solo or with a friend via online co-op.

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Halo Infinite (opens in new tab) marked a fresh new chapter for the storied first-person shooter franchise. It abandoned the linear story format for an open world, and the multiplayer was free to play at launch (and still is). While it had some bugs at launch and lacked some key features, 343 Industries has constantly worked to improve the product. This first-party game from Microsoft is also available for free for Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab) subscribers.

Best Black Friday Xbox accessories deals

So now you have the console, at least one controller and some great games. Now it's time to round everything out with some great Xbox accessories.

Right now, the best deal is probably this Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red for just $39 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This deal when combined with the Xbox Series S deal at Amazon (opens in new tab) is even cheaper than buying the Xbox Series S with a second controller at Walmart (opens in new tab).

But there are also some deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is a must if you want to experience everything the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S have to offer. Right now you can get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership for $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab). If you just want to try the service, you can get your first month for just $1 at Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Xbox Series X/S accessories

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months): was $44 now $40 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Xbox Game Pass is a nearly essential membership for any Xbox Series X owner. Giving you access to more than 100 high-quality games, this subscription service is one of the best deals in gaming. This Prime Day deal makes it an even better value.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: first month for $1 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

New users can get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to hundreds of games and you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. After your first month, you'll pay $9.99/month for PC membership, $14.99/month for Ultimate membership, or $9.99/month for Console membership.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was $64 now $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Add some color to your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $25 off this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.