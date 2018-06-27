Trending

Steam Summer Sale 2018 Begins: Here Are The Best Deals

Here are the best deals so far in the Steam Summer Sale 2018.

Prepare your wallet -- the 2018 Steam Summer Sale has officially begun. As is tradition with Steam sales, this limited-time event offers gigantic discounts on PC games big and small, from recent AAA hits to popular indies and retro games.

Credit: Bethesda

Dubbed "The Intergalactic Summer Sale," this year's sale runs from June 21 to July 5. As part of the sale, you can play a special browser-based Steam game called Summer Saliens, which allows you to win free games via giveaways and earn items that can be traded on the Steam Marketplace.

Here are the best discounts we've spotted so far -- be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be adding new deals as they pop up.

Steam Sale Shopping Tips

  • If the game you want isn't on sale right away, don't give up hope! New deals roll out every day during the sale, and you can add games you're hoping to score to your wishlist and be notified via email when they drop in price.
  • Want to keep track of deals and buy games on the go? Be sure to download the Steam mobile app for iOS and Android.
  • As exciting as Steam sales are, remember that you don't have to buy a game just because it's on sale. Steam sales can make your backlog pretty bloated fast, so make sure you're spending on cash on stuff you actually plan on playing. And given the frequency of Steam sales, don't despair if you missed out on your chance to save on a game.