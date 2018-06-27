Steam Summer Sale 2018 Begins: Here Are The Best Deals

Prepare your wallet -- the 2018 Steam Summer Sale has officially begun. As is tradition with Steam sales, this limited-time event offers gigantic discounts on PC games big and small, from recent AAA hits to popular indies and retro games.
Dubbed "The Intergalactic Summer Sale," this year's sale runs from June 21 to July 5. As part of the sale, you can play a special browser-based Steam game called Summer Saliens, which allows you to win free games via giveaways and earn items that can be traded on the Steam Marketplace.
Here are the best discounts we've spotted so far -- be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be adding new deals as they pop up.
Big AAA Hits
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition ($29.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
- The Witcher III ($19.99, 50 percent off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins ($29.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition ($31.48, 48 percent off)
- Doom ($14.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
- Grand Theft Auto V ($19.79, 67 percent off)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe ($25.49, 70 percent off) Read our review
- Final Fantasy XV ($24.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
- Dying Light The Following: Enhanced Edition ($19.79, 67 percent off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider ($17.99, 70 percent off) Read our review
Essential Indies
- Stardew Valley ($11.99, 20 percent off)
- Cuphead ($15.99, 20 percent off)
- Darkest Dungeon ($7.49, 70 percent off)
- Thimbleweed Park ($11.99, 40 percent off)
- Inside ($8.99, 50 percent off)
- Bastion ($3.74, 75 percent off)
- Hollow Knight ($9.89, 34 percent off)
Multiplayer Must-Haves
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ($19.99, 33 percent off) Read our review
- Rocket League ($9.99, 50 percent off)
- Gang Beasts ($12.59, 37 percent off)
- Tekken 7 ($19.99, 60 percent off) Read our review
- Dragon Ball FighterZ ($35.99, 40 percent off) Read our review
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition ($23.99, 40 percent off)
Hidden Gems
- Nioh ($29.99, 40 percent off) Read our review
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition ($9.99, 50 percent off)
- Prey ($14.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
- Ni No Kuni II ($35.99, 40 percent off)
Virtual Reality
- Elite Dangerous ($13.49, 55 percent off)
- Raw Data ($27.99, 30 percent off)
Hardware
- Steam Controller ($33.49, 33 percent off) Read our review
- Steam Link ($2.50, 95 percent off)
Steam Sale Shopping Tips
- If the game you want isn't on sale right away, don't give up hope! New deals roll out every day during the sale, and you can add games you're hoping to score to your wishlist and be notified via email when they drop in price.
- Want to keep track of deals and buy games on the go? Be sure to download the Steam mobile app for iOS and Android.
- As exciting as Steam sales are, remember that you don't have to buy a game just because it's on sale. Steam sales can make your backlog pretty bloated fast, so make sure you're spending on cash on stuff you actually plan on playing. And given the frequency of Steam sales, don't despair if you missed out on your chance to save on a game.