Steam Summer Sale 2018 Begins: Here Are The Best Deals

Prepare your wallet -- the 2018 Steam Summer Sale has officially begun. As is tradition with Steam sales, this limited-time event offers gigantic discounts on PC games big and small, from recent AAA hits to popular indies and retro games.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Dubbed "The Intergalactic Summer Sale," this year's sale runs from June 21 to July 5. As part of the sale, you can play a special browser-based Steam game called Summer Saliens, which allows you to win free games via giveaways and earn items that can be traded on the Steam Marketplace.

Here are the best discounts we've spotted so far -- be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be adding new deals as they pop up.

Big AAA Hits

Essential Indies

Multiplayer Must-Haves

Hidden Gems

Virtual Reality

Elite Dangerous ($13.49, 55 percent off)

Raw Data ($27.99, 30 percent off)

Hardware

Steam Sale Shopping Tips