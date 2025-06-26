Steam Store is down for some users — live updates on reported outage
Popular PC gaming platform seems to be having problems
Starting around 9:50 a.m. Pacific, reports of issues with Steam started to pick up on the outage tracker DownDetector with some warnings on other tracking sites.
Steam is a major platform with hundreds of thousands if not millions of users. And the initial spikes have only hit around 2,000 reports.
Steam is in the midst of its annual Summer Sale and could be getting hit with high traffic
We're monitoring the Steam outage and will keep you posted as we learn more.
Steam outage — live updates
Social media wants to spend money
Taking a spin around social media including the Steam subreddit and X, gamers are confused by the outage and keep sarcastically saying that Valve is "allergic" to money.
We're seeing other people post similar images to what we've seen where the shopping cart crashes.
Wishlists won't load either
After attempting to buy Gris, I saw comments that the Wishlists weren't loading either.
Using the browser version I tried going to my wishlist and it won't load at all.
I also tried the mobile app and that one also crashed on the cart and the wishlist.
Cart won't load
To test out the store, I tried adding Nomada Studio's Gris to my cart, since I haven't played it and it's 2 bucks right now.
No dice. After clicking 'Add to Cart' the system got stuck. You can see the spinning steam logo in the image above.
As I was writing this post, it crashed and now that box reads:
There was a problem displaying this item
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'GetStoreItemType')
Down Detector
Over on the outage tracking site, Down Detector, there are, as of this writing, over 4,400 reports.
From comments there, it appears the issue spreads across the both the browser and app versions of Steam with people unable to purchase games or even view their wishlist.
Steam Summer Sale
Steam's annual Summer Sale is live now and is supposed to last through July 10.
Typically, many games on Steam get steep discounts. For example, the Crash Bandicoot trilogy is down nearly 90% to $3.99.
The problem is that millions of gamers are hitting the store to add another 20 games they'll never play to their library and it may be overloading the servers.
Steam Charts page not working properly
Found via an FAQ which purported to link to a Network Status page, the Charts Overview page on Steampowered.com tells you what's popular and how many people are online.
It's not quite loading properly, but according to the charts page over 32 million people are currently online.
Steam Store "offline"
Over on an unofficial Steam Status page, the Store is listed as offline.
Other services seem to be working normally from what we can see.
Outage started early
On the West Coast of the U.S. reports started to pick up around 9:50 a.m. Pacific and spiked at around 3000 reports at 10:30 a.m.