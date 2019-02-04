Samsung Galaxy S10+ Is Thinner Than S9+ But It Packs a Lot More Battery

How much thinner is the 7.8-millimeter S10+ than the 8.5-millimeter S9+? Some leaked photos help to demonstrate.

(Image credit: A render of the Galaxy S10. Credit: OnLeaks and 91Mobiles)

German tech blog All About Samsung has new photos of the Galaxy S10+, now comparing it to the S9+ and the Oppo Find X. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ a 0.7 millimeters thinner than the old flagship, 7.8 vs 8.5 millimeters.

(Image credit: All About Samsung)

The difference is noticeable, as you can see in the top photo. The S10+ also seems much flatter, with less pronounced curves on the sides of its Infinity-O display. It’s much thinner than the Oppo Find X.

As notable rumormonger Ice Universe points out, even while being noticeably thinner, the new phone packs a much bigger battery: 4100mAh in the new S10+ vs 3500mAh for the old S9+.

That’s quite impressive, considering that this phone has three camera sensors on the back and much more impressive specs, with up to 12GB of RAM and 1 terabyte of internal storage (based on reports).